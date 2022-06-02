The iconic nine-in-a-row captain was thrilled to see Goldson extend his stay in Glasgow until the summer of 2026

Richard Gough believes he might have played a major part in convincing Connor Goldson to remain at Rangers for the the next four years.

The iconic former Ibrox skipper, wo captained the Light Blues to a sensational nine-in-a-row during the 1990s, revealed he had a chat with the 29-year-old after the Europa League semi-final victory over RB Leipzig.

The former Brighton defender seemed certain to leave the club this summer amid strong interest from Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest.

Rangers defender Connor Goldson celebrates during the Europa League quarter-final, second leg victory over Braga at Ibrox. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

However, the Englishman has opted to extend his stay in Glasgow by signing a new four-year-deal yesterday, which Gough reckons will save the club up to £10million.

The Light Blues legend insists Goldson’s decision will have handed manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst a major boost and hopes his words were a deciding factor.

Speaking to Scottish Express Sport, Gough said: “I spoke to him after the Leipzig game and I knew at that time there was a lot of talk of him going back to England.

“He’s a big family man and it might have been that there was a feeling to go back to where they all are - and his wife’s family too.

“I just feel that Rangers gets under your skin - especially if you have been involved in the big nights that he has, and he has won a couple of trophies.

“He’s had the taste of it and he will want more. I’m sure he had a lot of offers to go back to England - but I said to him that he might have offers to go to a bigger league but he’ll never find a bigger club.

Rangers' Connor Goldson with former player Richard Gough

“I don’t know if my words had anything to do with it, but hopefully it helped him make up his mind.

“He’s just played in a Europa League Final and he would never do that in England because he wasn’t going to get picked by one of the top clubs.

“It’s like a new signing keeping him at the club. He’s very robust, he scarcely misses a game - much like James Tavernier.

“Yes, he had that issue when he said a few things after the League Cup semi-final but he recovered from that and he’s had a magnificent end to the season.

“To replace him you would have had to spend £8million to £10million - the way transfer fees are now.

“Then you need the ‘new’ player to get time to settle in which is never easy when you move to Rangers.”

Goldson is the latest Gers player to commit their future to the club, following the arrival of John Souttar from Hearts and midfielder duo Scott Arfield and Steven Davis who have both penned one-year contract extensions.

John Souttar was outstanding for Hearts in the Scottish Cup final.

Gough isn’t expecting the Light Blues to pursue any other defensive options now and believes Goldson will have an important role to play in helping fellow centre-back Souttar settle into the side.

“Now Rangers have got strength in that department with John Souttar coming in and Calvin Bassey there and Filip Helander coming back - plus Leon Balogun could re-sign too.

“So we don’t need to worry about that part of the team.