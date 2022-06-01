The centre-back will remain at Ibrox until 2026 after shrugging off transfer interest from a host of English clubs

Rangers defender Connor Goldson is STAYING at Ibrox after signing a new four-year deal with the club.

The centre-back seemed destined to leave the Light Blues after his contract was initially due to run out at the end of the season.

However, the Englishman has shrugged off transfer interest from a host of clubs south of the border to ink a new bumper contract until the summer of 2026.

The 29-year-old was one of former manager Steven Gerrard’s first signings in 2018 and has been a mainstay at the heart of the club’s backline ever since, making 223 appearances and scoring 20 goals.

Goldson helped the Gers win their Scottish Premiership title in a decade during the 2020/21 season, before lifting this season’s Scottish Cup and helping his team-mates reach the Europa League Final.

He joins Scott Arfield and Steven Davis in agreeing new deals at Ibrox, after both midfielders penned one-year contract extensions.

A club statement read: “He has been critical in the development of the side over that period, and his leadership and quality was a huge part in the Light Blues creating a British record of just 13 goals conceded in season 2020/21 as they clinched title number 55.

“Last season he was again integral in the Scottish Cup success, while he showed his strengths on the European stage as Gers reached the Europa League final.

“He joins Scott Arfield and Steven Davis in recently having extended their contracts with Rangers as the club retains key leadership personnel.”

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said: “I am delighted Connor has agreed to remain a Rangers player, as he has been fantastic for me both on and off the pitch since I arrived.

“I am really looking forward to seeing Connor back for pre-season in a couple of weeks and to working with him again next year.”

Sporting Director, Ross Wilson, added: “Connor is an important player in our group and we are delighted that following all of our discussions, he has decided to commit his long-term future to Rangers.

“I know how strong his feeling is for Rangers and we look forward to continuing the journey with him. With Connor committing his future and John Souttar also officially joining Rangers today we have assembled a strong defensive unit.

“His leadership is outstanding, and he is a huge influence on so many players around him, while his consistency of performance means he is someone I can always rely on.