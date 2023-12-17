One of Rangers' top prospects is attracting attention ahead of the winter transfer window.

Rangers only have to wait a matter of weeks before the January transfer window opens and they can consider their options both in and out of the club. A fresh report has arrived on Sunday, linking rising star Adam Devine to an interested third party.

According to Record Sport, Major League Soccer side Vancouver Whitecaps have their eye on the 20-year-old defender, who has made just 11 senior appearances in blue across his young career. Devine penned a new deal with Rangers last year to keep him at the club until 2025, but so far this season he has played just one match — a cameo appearance in the Viaplay Cup against Morton.

The right-back has been looking for his big breakthrough but with captain James Tavernier an ever-present member of the squad, chances have been few and far between for Devine.

Canadian outfit Vancouver Whitecaps reportedly 'rate him highly' and they are looking to bring a new right-back to the club. They currently have homegrown talent Richie Laryea on their books, on loan from Nottingham Forest until the end of this year.

With both the regular MLS season and the play-offs now over, Laryea will return to the Premier League and the Whitecaps are considering their options ahead of the new season, which is expected to kick off in February 2024. They are looking for a new face at right-back, which could be either a permanent signing or a loan move.

Devine has worked his way through the Rangers youth ranks and has already enjoyed loan spells with Partick Thistle and Brechin City.

