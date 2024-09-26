Rangers hope to have a new CEO at Ibrox soon. | SNS Group

The latest headlines for Celtic and Rangers ahead of another Scottish Premiership game-week.

The Scottish Premiership returns this weekend and Rangers will be hoping to make up some ground on the current top two, who are yet to drop a single point this season. Aberdeen are currently occupying second place, behind leaders Celtic only on goal difference.

The two are due to face each other next month, which will be a huge clash if both clubs are still level on points. Meanwhile, Rangers are five points behind and will be eager to secure a statement result over Hibs on Sunday. Let’s take a look at the latest Glasgow headlines ahead of another weekend in Scotland’s top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pundit slams ‘harsh’ criticism of Celtic man

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luis Palma has come under fire following Celtic’s latest appearance against Falkirk. Despite the Hoops eventually winning 5-2, they were put on the back-foot by the Bairns twice throughout the match. Palma, who was handed a rare start amid his tough season so far, was unable to make an impact before eventually being hooked after an hour.

His underwhelming performance has been scrutinised and some have been discussing whether this is the end of the road for him at Celtic. However, former Hibs and Livingston star Marvin Bartley has spoken against these suggestions.

“I think to say someone is done is extremely harsh. It is not very easy to come in and try to impact a game,” he told Clyde 1 Superscoreboard. “One thing I would say, I think when you play for Celtic Football Club and you play Falkirk — regardless of how well they are doing — they are a Championship team. So when you do come into that team, you have to be better than Falkirk.

“I just felt that some of the players that came in struggled too much. You are in a situation now that you would be nervous putting three of four of them in, because their standards have to be higher outside of a few. But, no, you can't say somebody is done off the back of that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers will be ‘worried’ about potential Hearts investment

Ex-Aberdeen chief Keith Wyness believes Rangers will be concerned about the threat of Hearts if new backing comes in. The Jambos have been widely linked with Brighton owner Tony Bloom, who is reportedly in talks over a £10 million investment at Tynecastle.

The entrepreneur will become a minority stakeholder at the club if all goes to plan, which could seriously boost Hearts’ chances of success in the Scottish Premiership. Speaking to Football Insider, Wyness believes Rangers could have reason to be fearful if clubs like Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen secure investment in the near future.

“There’s no doubt Bloom and his team at Brighton know what they’re doing, they’ve been praised a lot — probably too much. But it would make a big difference if Hearts got proper resources, a proper database — all those areas on the football side will make a huge difference. Rangers especially should be concerned about that. Celtic have got some breathing space, and are well-equipped to deal with the challenge.

“Certainly, Rangers will be worried about Hearts and Hibs coming in with better resources. Aberdeen are doing well too, and if they were to team up with a club down south – they could be the next one off the rank.”