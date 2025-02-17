Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers got the better of Hearts in a close encounter on Sunday.

A rival boss says the stats show Rangers are the best in class in one department across the Premiership - with one star key.

Vaclav Cerny’s strike sandwiched between two Jamie McCart own goals was enough for the Light Blues to inflict a 3-1 defeat upon Hearts at the weekend. It left Jambos boss Neil Critchley scratching his head after his side passed up chance after chance and outplayed Rangers in spells of the match.

Critchley has pinpointed the threat of Cerny as a reason for how Rangers were able to get joy. He provides a focal point in where the Ibrox club are stronger than Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts and the rest of the league as per stats he has seen, in counter-attacking opportunities.

The Jambos head coach said on Rangers and the game: “If you look at all of our back four, they have the mobility to be able to cope in one-on-one situations. If you're pressing forward, you're going to expose yourself to big spaces and you need intelligent players and players who can defend when they're isolated in one-on-one situations. I felt we did that.

“They obviously showed their quality near the end of the game when they were breaking into space and they're very clinical. If you look at the stats behind a lot of their performances this season, they're the best counter-attacking team in the league, which doesn't add up because the amount of possession means they're going to be less of a threat going the other way.

“But Cerny plays in that little half-space position and he's very dangerous on the break. When the pitch opens up, they've got good quality players and we felt that near the end, but we also wanted to carry on going for the game.

“Even at 3-1, we've had big moments to go 3-2. We've more than enough time left. Butland's made some good saves and we've missed and missed the target. If we score and go 3-2, then who knows? We could get something from the game.

“I don't think 3-1 is a fair reflection of the game at all. It's not often you play Rangers and you have more of the ball, more passes, better chances, clearer chances, more shots. And we've done all of that, yet we've lost.

“I suppose the story of the game for us is we weren't clinical in our moments and a little bit of misfortune for maybe one or two of the goals as well. And that's what's decided the game. But, yeah, so many positive things. I thought we were very good. I thought we were excellent. Took the game to them, went toe-to-toe with them.

“I thought we were excellent. We know there's a risk to how we wanted to set up and play because they've got good players. And if your timing's not quite on your press or you make the wrong decisions, then they have the ability, the technical quality to play through you, which they did a couple of times.

“But we defended their moments really well. And off the back of that, when we won the ball, which was numerous times, we then transitioned into the space that they left us and we created lots of opportunities. Elton Kabangu and James Wilson and Lawrence Shankland joining up, joining with the front two. We just didn't take them opportunities. I say tactically, I thought what we tried to do worked and then just relying on their moments going your way. And, unfortunately, they haven't.”