Everton and West Ham have been directly referenced by the pundit over a Rangers exit.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pundit reckons Rangers can expect to land less than £10m for one of their prized assets - with Everton and West Ham named by him as possible landing zones.

The striker has been linked with moves to the Premier League after shining for the Light Blues this season, following time in his native Morocco with AS Far. He is without a goal in six games but Philippe Clement was still happy with his contribution in a 3-1 win over Hearts at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former midfielder Derek Ferguson has watched the striker’s development closely. He has named Everton and West Ham as two of the clubs who could make Rangers think about parting company with Igamane if they were to offer in the region of £8m.

He told Ibrox News: “Money talks. Whether it’s Everton, West Ham or whoever else, you’d be looking at between £6-8m to prise him away. They brought in for around £2.5m and that’d be a nice profit. He’s lost his way over the past few games, but he’s already a fans favourite.

“He’s still young, he’s still progressing and improving, but he’s an entertainer. Fans certainly don’t want him to leave, but if something close to £8m is offered, it may sway Rangers’ mind. Then again, you have to see if the manager is still in place. If a new manager comes in, he might want to play a different brand of football.

“He’s a talented boy, Igamane, and you can see him playing down in England, but it’d take a good £8m to get him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the former midfielder was left blowing a gasket after watching his ex-club toil against the Jambos, despite a 3-1 win. On Sportsound duties, he said: “Going forward, they looked dangerous. This is a tough place to come, difficult to get a result.

“Defensively, from set pieces, Rangers looked so unsure of themselves. On another day they could have conceded quite a few goals. They've got away with one this afternoon. Rangers are an absolute shambles from corner kicks and set pieces against them.

“They don't win the first ball, second ball, any ball that comes into the box. On another day they'd have conceded eight or nine goals from set pieces alone. They've been very fortunate.

“This is incredible. I can't quite believe what I'm watching. The amount of sitters - absolute sitters - Hearts have missed. They should be hitting the back of the net. Every time the ball is in the box, Rangers don't deal with it.”