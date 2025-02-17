Fans at Birmingham City have loved what they have seen from the Rangers loanee.

A Rangers loanee has opened up on the chances of him leaving the club on a permanent basis for Birmingham City.

The St Andrew’s club have not been shy in raiding the SPFL for talent as they look to bounce back to the Championship straight away after relegation to League One in 2024. They recruited Tomoki Iwata from Celtic, Alex Cochrane off Hearts and Rangers pair Scott Wright plus Kieran Dowell in the winter.

Another Rangers player who made the move is Ben Davies, the central defender still contracted at Ibrox. He has wowed supporters at Birmingham City and supporters would love to see the former Preston man stick about and swap the blue of Rangers for their club on a full-time basis.

Davies himself isn’t taking too much notice of the chatter. Despite the fact that the fan support means a lot to him, he’s just happy to be playing again after a mixed spell while at Rangers. There isn’t an option-to-buy in the loan deal Rangers arranged but a future at Ibrox does not seem likely.

He told Birmingham Live: “I don’t go on social media, or not looking for myself at least, so I haven’t noticed but if that’s the case it’s really flattering and brilliant to have their support.

“I haven’t thought about it yet, I just wanted to come out and do a year’s loan and try and get going again because it was a bit stop-start at Rangers for me. I’m happy with the way it’s going but I haven’t thought past now.

“I came here looking to play as many games as possible and when I first came I realised the strength-in-depth that the squad had and the quality that they had all over the pitch, especially at the back so it took a bit of time and I’ve been patient. I’ve done a good run of games now so it feels good.”