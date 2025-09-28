Bournemouth loanee Max Aarons scored a 94th-minute winner as Rangers limped to a first Premiership win of the season in West Lothian

The Rangers fans reaction to Max Aarons’ 94th-minute winner against Livingston said it all.

No sooner had the on loan Bournemouth defender emerged from a cluster of bodies after drilling home deep into stoppage time to secure a 2-1 victory and a first Premiership win of the season, supporters were calling for head coach Russell Martin to be axed.

It wasn’t the first time in the match disgruntled fans had led chants of ‘Martin get to f***’, but it was serenaded with greater gusto by three quarters of the stadium, despite Aaron’s getting the Englishman out of jail in West Lothian.

It appeared that Mo Sylla's headed equaliser looked to have secured a point for the Lions after cancelling out James Tavernier's first-half opener. But summer signing Aarons rifled home right at the death to move the Light Blues away from the foot of the league table.

However, Rangers still remain NINE points off top spot held by Hearts and a quartet of pundits across Sky Sports and BBC Scotland have had their say on recent performances, suggesting that their Livingston salvage job just sticks a plaster over their current struggles.

Kris Boyd

“Rangers in the first half should have been out of sight. Second half, they stopped doing what got them success in the first half. They went back to tippy-tappy, playing it around, touching the ball but really going nowhere. All of a sudden Livingston get the goal and get a lift. They asked questions of Rangers again. James Tavernier ends up playing three or four positions and they're trying to move the whole thing around. Russell Martin says he's going to stick to his principles and his game plan. But as soon as there's that moment of need, everything gets shuffled about.

“Listen it's a result for Rangers but it's papered over the cracks. Let's not be kidded. Everybody tells us this place is a fortress. Livingston, the season before they went down, they were average at best here. Yeah they were good in the Championship. But they're a team that's been promoted and Rangers are leaving here with a 94th minute victory. It's still not good enough for Rangers Football Club and it's not going away. The fans will be delighted that the players have managed to find a way to get three points but that's it. you can tell when that winning goal goes in, the first song the Rangers fans go to is towards Russell Martin and wanting him removed.. It's a relief, but it's papered over the cracks.”

Andy Halliday

“They made it difficult for themselves because they never played to their strengths or did what got them joy in the first half. It took 20 minutes for Rangers to realise where the space was. They seemed to forget that at half-time because they reverted to type, everything was short and allowed Livingston to hop on any short passes. They were pressing in straight lines.

“It wasn't until Rangers ended up just throwing caution to the wind with every attacker on the pitch that they started to look threatening. The goal comes from a set piece at the end it's huge for Max Aarons. He's had a really difficult time of it and was flug into a difficult situation today. But he's the man that pops up with the good at the end.”

James McFadden

“Russell Martin is stuck on this style, this formation, albeit he's tweaked his midfielder but he's going to play his way. Until it's 1-1. Until you're 1-0 down against St Mirren and he's going to throw caution to the wind. Puts as many forward players as he can on and hope to get a result. Why not have that option from the start of a game? Or a change he can make that looks like it's a measured change Instead it's almost desperation to go and get a result. It worked to an extent against St Mirren and it worked today, but there's no work on it or preparation on it. You can't continue to make decisions like that.

“Russell Martin sounds like he's talking about anxiety to play the pass and getting in your head for your decision making. The anxiety is defensively. Livingston chase balls down, the force errors and the anxiety is there. What's the message? I can understand a bit of anxiety because Rangers aren't in terrible form and Livingston started great. After 20 mins, they got that under control so where is the anxiety coming from?”

Derek Ferguson

Speaking on BBC Sportsound, Ferguson said: “I was watching the players at the back, they were really unsure about their roles and the set up. What you have at a football club is you go through different scenarios, whether you down to ten men or go to a back three, so everyone knows that. You run through it day-in, day-out. You go through it in pre-season, so it becomes automatic. It was anything but automatic; they were all over the place at that point in time.

“But what got them a win was running forward, putting balls into the box, a bit of intensity, pressure and desire. That's what got Rangers a win this afternoon so they've got to learn from that. It's clear to see that slow build-up, the way they go about their business at times isn't going to win you games of football so they got out of jail a little bit this afternoon. They've got to be better organised structurally because there were so many players unsure of what they were doing.

“It must be horrible for Russell Martin and his family and anyone who is connected with him. It's not nice to see anyone go through that. But the feeling of the Rangers fans towards the manager, I don't think a victory at Livingston is going to change anything.”