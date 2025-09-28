The Ibrox boss continues to be on the receiving end of some foul-mouthed chants from the Rangers fanbase

Russell Martin insists he “can't waste energy” on how he is viewed among the Rangers fanbase - admitting the nature of Sunday's last-gasp 2-1 Premiership victory over Livingston could prove to be a “real big moment” in their season.

Irate supporters continued to vent their anger towards the Ibrox boss, despite the Englishman finding a way to clinch his first league win to take his tally to five wins in 15 games in charge of the Govan giants.

Rangers were impressive in the first-half in West Lothian and broke the deadlock through skipper James Tavernier's acrobatic finish, but they played into the hosts' hands after the break by making a number of errors in possession.

Mo Sylla thought he had rescued a share of the spoils for Livi before late heroics from substitute Max Aarons deep into stoppage securing a first league win at the sixth attempt.

“I can't control it and I can't waste energy focusing on it,” Martin admitted when quizzed about the flack he continues to receive. “I have to use that energy for the players and the staff inside the building and to try and improve us and to win more games. And hopefully if we do that, hopefully everyone will be happy.

“It's why I went down the tunnel after, because the players were there to enjoy it. So it's not about me at that point, but they could enjoy it and I have to wait for them in the dressing room.

“I'm really proud of the players. We deserved to win. The first half was the best we played all season, I think. The first half we deserved to win, played brilliantly. We played some amazing football and we should have scored more goals for sure.

“We didn't start the second half well. We didn't control it anywhere near enough. The gap between the first half and the second was big. But in the last 30 minutes, we were so well in there. Halfway in their final third, a lot of some brilliant performances. We changed the shape. The subs had a big impact for us.

"I'm really pleased for the players because they showed how hard they're fighting for each other for us. For me, I think that's grown in the last three or four weeks, that character and resilience they've been developing.

"I think it could be a real big moment for us. I enjoyed their celebrations. As I said to them, we deserve it, but we made it hard for ourselves."

Pressed on why Rangers dropped their levels dramatically at the start of the second half Martin added: “The pitch was sticky, the opposition were better. Livingston were more aggressive. We have to be able to deal with that in a better way, for sure.

“There wasn't enough care on the ball. The care they showed each other in the first half with the ball, the level of intensity they played and moved. Some of the football was outstanding and it just wasn't quite there in the second half.

“Maybe in the position we've been in, not enough wins for us. I think it's probably different. Maybe it's just a bit of confidence we couldn't quite gain momentum again in the last 12 minutes. As I said, I thought there were some really big performances.”