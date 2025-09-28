The former Aston Villa and Rangers boss was last managing in the Saudi Pro League.

Rumblings of a Rangers return for Steven Gerrard could be extinguished before they begin - as pressure grows on Russell Martin.

The Ibrox head coach is facing fresh calls for his sacking, following a midweek loss to Genk in the Europa League. Fans protested against him prior to last weekend’s Premier Sports Cup win versus Hibs, and they head to Livingston in the Premiership on Sunday without a win in five league matches.

There are already some fans looking to life without Martin and a popular name in the fan reckoning will be Steven Gerrard. He was linked with a sensational Ibrox return before the former defender was appointed in the summer, the Liverpool legend the last person to bring a title to Ibrox back in 2021. He’s since managed Aston Villa and Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League, both spells ending in disappointing fashion.

Steven Gerrard to Rangers verdict

That hasn’t stopped a pining for the Liverpool icon but Alan Nixon has revealed tax issues are a major hinderance to a possible move for Gerrard. He has also retained popularity in the middle-east which is also proving to be a nice earner for the ex-Rangers boss.

He wrote via Patreon: “Steven Gerrard’s name is being mentioned as Rangers saviour by fans of the troubled Scottish giants. However sources in England close to the former Liverpool legend reveal he is very busy with commercial work in the Middle East.

“Gerrard was a big hit at Rangers in his previous spell but was less successful in Saudi football. But his image is huge in the area and that is a good source of pay. He would also have tax issues if he came back to work in Britain.

What has Steven Gerrard said about Rangers?

Speaking after their league win in 2021, Gerrard said of Rangers: "It is very difficult to put into words right now. I'm on a real, emotional high and it has been a journey that is not finished. There is more to come and the next thing for me, when you win, it is always about what is next, and I am so proud of the players first and foremost - they are the most important people inside the club.

“They are not as important as the supporters - they are what makes this club and it is for them and we have been down at times, really low at times, but this is an incredible high. It has been an incredible journey we have been on and we deserve it. I would just like to thank the board for the support they have given me - each and every one of them - and everyone who has given me the backing to go and do the job I needed to do and everyone connected to the club who is here now deserve to enjoy this.

"And even the people that have been here and represented it that aren't here anymore, people that have been and gone deserve to enjoy the part that they have played. This has been a team effort and a collective effort - it is a monumental achievement and I am just so proud to be the manager of that.