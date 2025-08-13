The Rangers boss was left far from happy after his side’s defeat in the Champions League - despite progress

Russell Marti has told his Rangers dressing room they must meet standards set by a key trio after their 2-1 loss against Viktoria Plzen.

The Light Blues’ 3-0 win in the first leg of their Champions League third round qualifier was enough to see them safely through to a crunch play-off with Club Brugge of Belgium via a 4-2 aggregate scoreline, where the winner over two games enters the lucrative league phase. Defeat in the Czech Republic has sparked more doubt in Martin’s early plans as they conceded a hatful of chances, eventually losing out to Rafiu Durosinmi and Svetozar Markovic efforts on the night.

Martin has singled out Wolves loanee Nasser Djiga, centre back partner John Souttar and goalkeeper Jack Butland as three standard setters for Rangers. He is now urging the rest of the teammate to get on their level in key departments.

How Wolves loanee and two more set Rangers standard

Martin told Sportsound when asked about defensive issues: “John Souttar and Nasser Djiga, no problem. The way they want to defend the box, aggressive. Jack Butland and the way he’s defended his goal, fantastic. But the rest need to match their level of intensity and alertness and sense danger because the second goal is, well both goals, both are outrageous to concede and not good enough. So, we have to improve that.”

The head coach added in his post match presser: "If we don't show a bit more care and quality on the ball, we will struggle against anyone. When we do show care and quality on the ball, we look fantastic at times. But the gap between us being good with the ball and not being good is too big. That will come.

"Brugge are a good team and it will be a tough game. We play at home first and we know that can be really powerful for us, so I'm excited. We know the levels will go up at this stage of the competition, but we're excited about it. But I am disappointed we lost , and I am disappointed with how many chances we gave up.

Russell Martin reaction to Plzen vs Rangers

"I believe so much of it comes from just being so loose with the ball. We were playing against a team who had nothing to lose, who really committed so many numbers, four on the top line, with a heavy press. We played through the press a lot in the first half, got into their final third a lot but then just turned the ball over.

"I said to the attacking guys, 'It's not fair on the guys at the back who are taking the ball under such big pressure'. I said, 'Jack Butland is finding you, but it's not fair that it's being turned over so cheaply'. I don't mind losing the ball if you' so re aggressive, one v one, taking someone on. But the lack of care on the ball was too much.

"We conceded a goal then we improved after the break and scored, but then the level of intensity dropped again. It was like, 'OK, job's done, we can relax'. But you can never relax playing against anyone, especially for this football club."