The Ibrox boss confirmed a few of his players are not committed to the cause and have one eye on potential transfers

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russell Martin has revealed that Rangers striker Hamza Igamane refused to come on during his side’s 1-1 draw against St Mirren in Paisley.

The Ibrox boss confessed in his post-match interview that the Moroccan international told him he was injured when he looked to bring him off the bench in the second half, despite having trained and warmed up before kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin also confirmed the club had rejected a bid for the forward this week, amid reported interested from French duo Lille, Rennes and Dutch giants Feyenoord.

Rangers turn down bid from unknown club for Igamane

Speaking to BBC Scotland immediately after the game, Martin said: “We had a bid this week for Hamza. I turned around to him at 60 minutes and Hamza told me he's injured.

“I have to trust him, but we'll see. The issue is that the window is still open and there are people with one eye out and one eye in. There are too many people uncertain and we have to make sure we have people that want to be here. I'm calm about it.”

Asked for more clarity on Igamane’s situation as he addressed the media shortly after, the Englishman repeated: “I wanted to bring him on and he said he had a sore quad, so he didn’t come on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quizzed on whether he was aware of the injury, Martin responded: “He wouldn’t be on the bench if he wasn’t fit. He said he done it in the warm-up.

“We turned down a bid, but we’ll assess his injury. As a human being, I have to trust Hamza like he says, so we’ll see what happens.”