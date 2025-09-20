Rangers’ Fan Advisory Board have met with key Ibrox stakeholders.

Kevin Thelwell has revealed that Rangers are speculating to accumulate with one of their summer signings - as certain stars sit outwith their grasp.

Recruitment at the Light Blues is coming under fire, with a protest against head coach Russell Martin and CEO Patrick Stewart’s staying at Ibrox being held prior to Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final with Hibs. Ahead of that, sporting director Thelwell, Stewart and key Rangers figures held a meeting with the Rangers Fan Advisory Board.

Meeting minutes have now been released, and it reveals that Thelwell says Rangers are taking a higher risk and reward approach with big money signing Youssef Chermiti. A deal worth up to £10m was agreed with Everton for the forward, as Thelwell fronted up other areas of recruitment, like shopping in the Scottish market where internationals are out of touching distance.

Kevin Thelwell on Rangers transfers

The minutes of the meeting read: “Kevin Thelwell (KT) acknowledged that results and performances had fallen short of expectations. He explained that the summer's recruitment strategy aimed to reduce the average age of the squad, adapt the playing style, and refresh the group with 14 signings.

“While training standards at Auchenhowie were described as very high, he accepted that this quality had not yet translated into results at Ibrox, and that this needed to change urgently. KT acknowledged the questions but explained that not all recruitment considerations could be made public. They outlined the rationale behind some recent signings.

“For example, Miovski was seen as a sensible acquisition given his prior success, age profile, and leadership qualities, while Chermiti represented a higher risk-reward signing with the potential to deliver both on the pitch and in future transfer value. The strategy is to balance players capable of contributing immediately with younger talents who could grow into the role and generate long-term value for the club, which could be reinvested back into strengthening the squad in the future.

Will Rangers sign players from Scotland?

“Concerns were also raised about the reliance on loan signings, particularly in defence, which created a perception that Rangers were developing players for other clubs. KT explained that the strategy aimed to balance short-term impact with longer-term value, He noted that while the use of loans was more concentrated in this window, several of those players could remain beyond the season. In terms of the Scottish market, KT accepted there is a perception of reluctance to sign domestic players.

“While acknowledging this perception, it was noted that the club has signed Scottish players in recent years (Barron, Cameron) and remains open to doing so when they represent the right value and quality. KT emphasised that certain Scottish international players are unattainable for Rangers due to financial realities, while others must be carefully judged on their ability to contribute meaningfully.

“He said the club is deliberately strengthening the Academy and pathways at Auchenhowie, aiming to create a tighter environment and ensure stronger contributions from home-grown players in the future. It was highlighted that youth development must combine strong coaching, education, and support with genuine opportunities for first-team football.