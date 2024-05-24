Ryan Kent learns Fenerbahce transfer fate one year after Rangers exit as boss hits him with cutting verdict

By Ben Banks
Published 24th May 2024, 19:00 BST
Ryan Kent of Fenerbahce seen in actionRyan Kent of Fenerbahce seen in action
Ryan Kent of Fenerbahce seen in action
The former Liverpool youngster’s future is about to be thrown into the spotlight a year on from his Rangers transfer exit.

Ryan Kent has learned what the future holds at Fenerbahce a year on from leaving Rangers, it’s claimed, ahead of the transfer window.

The winger left Ibrox as a free agent last year after five years in total at Rangers, where he won the Premiership title and Scottish Cup. Regular minutes have proven elusive though and he’s featured just 18 times over the course of this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Foreign player limits in the Turkish Super Lig have prompted Fenerbahce boss Ismail Kartal to remove him from their squad for most of the second half of the domestic season, with Europa Conference League action where he’s played most.

He was linked with a January exit to Lazio and Aspor state that Kent will be seeking a new club in the summer. They state “Ryan Kent, who could not be included in the squad in the second half of the league due to the foreign limit, will also say goodbye to the striped jersey..”

Kent started his career at Liverpool before a permanent Rangers move. He’s also spent time at Barnsley, Bristol City, Coventry City and Freiburg. Fenerbahce can only become champions this weekend if they beat Istanbulspor by two goals and Galatasaray lose to Konyaspor, but Kartal has gone on a media offensive pre-game.

He told BeIN Sports: "I always said 'trust this team, these players'. I think we have not embarrassed our fans and our community so far. We are behind because of external factors. I live with the hope of winning the championship.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have been together for a year. I am an objective person. They tried to discredit me, my team and my players. Without learning the truth, some people told lies on their behalf in order to get different jobs in different places for their careers.

“They slandered and disrespected our work. There was a constant attack on social and visual media. There is, I don't accept it. There will be criticism, but if there is constructive criticism, football will improve. This is not criticism, there is backlash. I have shattered all the statistics with the football I played every time I came to this club."

Referring to the choice of not including Ryan Kent in the list due to the foreign quota, Kartal said in a cutting assessment: "We had 15 people and 1 person was going to leave the squad. Kent received serious offers from Europe, including Lazio.

“We wanted to keep King in the squad. Kent, He said, ‘I don't want to go.’ That's how we made our choice. I always prefer a solid King. If King is healthy, he will get you a game on his own. It was unfortunate that he got injured 4 days after announcing the list."

Related topics:Ryan KentFenerbahcePremiershipEuropa Conference League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.