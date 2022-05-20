Rangers’ £9m transfer stance claim made as Celtic ‘agree’ deal

The latest transfer news and rumours involving Rangers and Celtic.

Rangers were so close to European glory on Wednesday night and but for penalties took Eintracht Frankfurt the full distance, as the Glasgow team competed to lift the Europa League trophy.

Ryan Kent had a glorious chance to win the game in extra time but could not convert from close range, and such is football that the night ended in heartbreak.

As Giovanni van Bronckhorst's team rebound and play their final league game of the season against Hearts at the weekend, attention turns to the summer transfer market - and Rangers may have further headaches to come.

Off the back of their European ventures, several clubs are believed to be queuing up for the Scottish side's top men.

Reports this week say that Fulham and Borussia Dortmund are in for enforcer Calvin Bassey, who enjoyed a very good game in midweek.

The English side may even have had one bid rejected. It has been suggested that a fee of £9m may be enough to capture the defender's signature.

West Ham are another side who have been linked with the former Leicester City academy player, who is contracted until 2024.

Ryan Kent has been linked with Leeds United previously and the outstanding James Tavernier could be looked at closely, following the right-back top scoring in the Europa League, too.

Meanwhile, Celtic look to have finally landed their man, with reports from Portugal saying that a deal has finally been agreed to secure Jota on a long-term contract in Glasgow.

The A Bola outlet explains that the 23-year-old winger, who has netted 10 goals in the league this season, has been on holiday to Ibiza but is confident that his future is at Celtic Park.

The player has given his consent to the switch and Benfica are set to receive a 7.5m euro fee, which is the buying option that was included in the contract agreed for the loan between the two clubs last summer.

The Eagles will receive 30 percent of any future fee according to the outlet's report, and an official confirmation is expected soon.

Jota has impressed greatly in his first year in the Scottish Premiership, and has grabbed 13 goals and 14 assists across all competitions for the Bhoys.