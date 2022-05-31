A tribute evening in honour of ‘The Goalie’ is due to be held at Airdrie Working Men’s Club on Wednesday, June 22

Former Scotland manager Craig Brown declared himself “heartbroken” as he passed on his best wishes to legendary Rangers goalkeeper Andy Goram.

Goram revealed yesterday that he has been given just six months to live by doctors after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The 58-year-old has refused the chance to undergo Chemotherapy after seeing the impact it had on his ex-wife Mariam, who battled the illness last year.

Andy Goram with Rangers in 1992

Goram earned 43 caps for Scotland during his playing career, many of which came under Brown’s management in the 1990s, including all three fixtures at Euro 96.

The pair were later inducted into the Scottish football Hall of Fame at the same time in 2010.

Goram’s international career ended rather abruptly after he left a training camp in America ahead of the 1998 World Cup in France, which led to Jim Leighton taking over the No.1 jersey for the competition.

However, Brown claimed there was no fall out between himself and ‘The Goalie’, insisting a close bond has remained in place ever since that controversial moment.

Goram took time to deliver a handwritten letter to his manager, which the 81-year-old still has to this day.

Speaking to GlasgowWorld at Hampden Park on Monday, Brown said: “I’m heartbroken for Andy. I have the highest regard for him and wish him the very best.

“He is a gem of a guy. I have spoken at dinners with him which he’s very good at too.

“I get on very well with Andy. He came back from the squad in America but the reasons were nothing to do with football.

Former Scotland manager Craig Brown led the Tartan Army into battle in Euro 96 and the 1998 World Cup.

“Andy would admit that. But he wrote me the most delightful letter when he left the squad. It was domestic problems.

“It was in his own handwriting... I know because he is a lovely writer. But he wrote this letter and it was wishing the team well.

“He said he was sorry to have to leave the camp but he wished the team, the management, Jim Leighton and everyone all the best.

“I still have the letter.

“People thought there had been a disagreement. But I always got on great with him. It’s very hard not to like Andy Goram.”

A tribute evening held in honour of Goram is also nearing a sell-out in less than 24 hours.

Bobby Clark has arranged the event at Airdrie Working Men’s Club on Wednesday, June 22, after reaching out to former Celtic hero Frank McAvennie for help in contacting Scottish football stars.

Former Rangers goalkeeper Andy Goram has been given six months to live. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Comedian/radio pundit Tam Cowan will compere the evening, with Clark hoping to raise up to £10,000 in order to help to make Goram’s remaining time more comfortable.

He told Lanarkshire Live Sport: “We’ve had Andy in the club on many occasions doing sportsmans’ dinners, and I’m a lifelong supporter of Rangers.

“I also do a lot of work for prostate cancer, so when this came up about Andy, I contacted Tam Cowan and a few of the boys and pressed the button to go.

“I’m hoping to raise between £5000 and £10,000 for the guy, but at the moment there are 150 people committed to going already, so we’ve only got 100 to go and then it’s sold out, only in 24 hours.

“My phone has been red-hot from people wanting a table, they’re coming from all over the place.

“It’s horrible news about Andy, it’s sad. I do a lot of work for prostate cancer, every year I raise £5000 to £10,000, so I thought it was a nice gesture to raise some money for Andy for his last days, if he can use it.

“I phoned Frank McAvennie first, and I’m waiting on word coming back from Ally McCoist. At the moment I’ve got Tam Cowan, Charlie Miller, some Celtic players and I hope McCoist can be there as well. He’s checking to see if his diary allows.

Tam Cowan, pictured at Pacific Quay in Glasgow, has been presenting football show Off The Ball on Radio Scotland for 25 years. Picture: John Devlin

“We’ve had a fair bit of support from everyone, with donations and things in for auctions, so it will be a good night.”

Tam Cowan helped to publicise the evening with a post on Instagram, which read: “I’ve known ‘The Goalie’ or since his short but memorable cameo at Motherwell 20-odd years ago.

“That’s why I’ll be honoured to volunteer my services as MC at a fundraiser (to help make the rest of his life as comfortable as possible) on Wednesday, June 22 at the Airdrie Working Men’s Club.

“I’m delighted to say Frank McAvennie is already on the case, getting a few A-listers for a star-studded Q&A.

“A well-stocked bar means we’ll be able to raise a glass to the man on the night.”