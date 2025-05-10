Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He has spent some time away from Rangers and is now being targeted for another transfer.

An SPFL side have declared that they want to sit down with Rangers over making a signing from Ibrox.

Dumbarton have been relegated to League Two after falling into administration and a recent proposal in April to take them out the financial mire fell through. Amid the crisis at the club, Kristian Webster has fought admirably alongside his teammates with the odds stacked against them.

He has been out loan from Rangers and featured 15 times in the third tier in the second half of last season. In announcing their annual retained list, Dumbarton confirmed their desire for talks with the Premiership side over a deal for the centre-back.

Rangers transfer talks requested

A statement reads: “Manager Stevie Farrell met with all current squad members last night to discuss plans for the upcoming season. The following updates were confirmed: David Wilson, Greig Young, and Joel Mumbongo have been released from the club while, Kristian Webster and Shay Kelly have returned to their parent clubs following the conclusion of their loan spells as has Milosz Sliwinski, who returned to Queen’s Park on an emergency recall before the end of the season

“Stevie has expressed a clear desire for all remaining players to stay at the club for the 2025/26 season. Discussions with each individual are ongoing and we will announce what we can in due course. The manager extended his sincere thanks to Rangers and St Mirren for their support in securing the loan deals for Kristian and Shay, respectively. He confirmed that the club will seek to reopen discussions with both clubs in the hope of bringing the players back next season.”

Farrell added: “It really is the hardest part of any manager’s job; however, I genuinely wish the lads all the very best in their futures.”

Ibrox academy journey

Webster - son of former Rangers defender Andy - said to Rangers’ in house media of his time at Ibrox: “There are loads of different opportunities to learn here. There isn’t just one style, there are lots of different ways to play football and we have an insight into how teams play in different countries. The training ground is a great place to come and work every day. You have everything available to you at any time.

“We train and play on beautiful pitches every day and it is a wonderful environment to be in. The standard is high then you try and replicate that when you come back to the Academy. You never know, you could have an unbelievable training session one day and that can change your whole career. One opportunity is all it takes in football and Ross McCausland did that last season. One good performance or one good training session can totally change your career.

“It’s about making the most of the opportunities you get and all the first-team players have been in my situation before. Everybody here wants to play in the first-team. I can talk to my dad all the time and he gives me advice on what I need to do. That’s really helpful because he obviously had a good career and has been in my situation before. I’m just trying my best to follow in his footsteps. I’d love to become a better player than him, that’s my main goal and he says the same.