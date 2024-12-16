Celtic extended their domestic dominance in a pulsating League Cup final derby win against Rangers that was ultimately decided on penalties

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic reclaimed their Scottish League Cup crown by beating holders Rangers in a thrilling final at Hampden Park that was eventually settled by a pulsating penalty shoot-out.

In a drama-filled six-goal encounter, Rangers, who had produced an excellent performance against Tottenham Hotspur in mid-week, started on the front foot and took an invaluable half-time lead through Nedim Bajrami after an error from Greg Taylor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor made amends shortly after the break by equalising with a deflected shot from distance. This inspired a Celtic swarm and the Hoops took full advantage by taking the lead through Daizen Maeda on the hour mark.

Undettered, Rangers came back into the game with a fine strike by Mohamed Diomande before again falling behind to a last-gasp Nicholas Kuhn strike which looked destined to be the winner. But minutes later, found another incredible equaliser as Brazilian Danilo levelled proceedings with a strike just moments after his arrival from the subs bench.

Ultimately after a nerve wracking half an hour of football, the match was decided on penalties, with Kasper Schmeichel writing his name into the history books with the decisive save to deny Ridvan Yilmaz.

The outcome was everything Schmeichel had dreamed of when signing for Celtic. After the game the ex-Leicester man said: “It was a great moment to win it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 111-time international, who arrived as a replacement for Joe Hart in the summer, adds that he had kept a close eye on Celtic’s results for a number of years due to his close bond with Hart, who had played alongside him in the youth set up at Manchester City.

He told the Daily Record: "With Joe Hart being here for three years I watched these occasions quite a lot on TV. Having played up here earlier in my career I was well aware of what a club like this can produce. I'm very thankful and grateful to be given the opportunity to come here and contribute to this team.”

Schmeichel joined a select group of stars to claim trophies on both sides of the border having lifted the FA Cup with Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City as well as the Premier League title under Claudio Ranieri.

He added: “In terms of this team, it’s very similar to what I experienced under Brendan at Leicester City. The size of the club. I saw that on the pre-season first trip to America. You notice the size of the club all the time but even abroad, you see it. I am very proud to be part of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers suffer transfer blow after ‘huge claim’

Football Insider understands that Croatian side NK Osijek have set a huge ‘price tag’ on highly-rated Rangers transfer target Marko Soldo which could be enough to keep the Ibrox side at bay in January.

The Light Blues are believed to be huge admirers of the Croatian Under-21 international, who is thought to be one of Philippe Clement’s top targets due to his impressive performances in the defensive midfield position.

Rangers have struggled for defensive midfield options so far this season, with the likes of Nicolas Raskin, Mohamed Diomande and Conor Barron better utilised further forward.

However, Rangers’ limited financial power could force them to instead prioritise the loan market unless they trim the first team squad beforehand in January.