The former Everton boss has been backed for Rangers by a pundit.

Sean Dyche has been given one pundit’s backing to thrive at Rangers - even if he wouldn’t be a universally popular choice.

The Englishman was most recently Everton manager but has been replaced by David Moyes with the Toffees. His time was far from smooth sailing after a successful stint at Burnley, watching Everton be hit with multiple points deductions and heavy financial restrictions due to profit and sustainability breaches.

It’s calamity season at Rangers too with the club all but out of the title race with Celtic after a 2-0 loss to St Mirren in the Premiership. They were also recently eliminated from the Scottish Cup by Championship side Queen’s Park, and now Philippe Clement has been sacked.

Budgets have also had to be cut at Rangers as they look to build a functioning player-trading model. Paul Robinson, a former keeper for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Tottenham, reckons Dyche would be fine at Rangers as even for all their woes, what he dealt with at Everton was worse.

Whether or not Ibrox punters would accept him is another matter. Robinson told Football Insider: “There are a lot of problems off the pitch at Rangers. With Patrick Stewart in there, he’s refused to guarantee the manager’s future despite saying that the diamond bullet isn’t to sack him immediately.

“I think there’s so much unrest and unsettlement off the field. Look at what Dyche has had to cope with at Everton over the last two years. It may not be the appointment that Rangers fans want or will be looking forward to the style of football that they’re going to get.

“But actually, with the way the club is at the moment, Sean Dyche has dealt with ten times worse that that during his time at Everton. It could be a good fit. I don’t think it would excite them, though.”

Barry Ferguson has been appointed as interim boss until the end of the season as the hunt for a permanent successor to Clement begins. His reign kicks off away to Kilmarnock on Wednesday night.