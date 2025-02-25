A veteran Premier League manager has thrown his hat into the ring to become Rangers next permanent boss

A former Newcastle and West Ham United boss has pitched his case to become the next permanent Rangers manager.

Vastly experienced Englishman Alan Pardew has been searching for a route back into management since leaving Greek side Aris Thessaloniki in February 2023 after taking charge of just 21 matches.

However, that ill-fated spell hasn’t deterred the former West Ham, Southampton, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace boss from throwing his hat into the ring for the Ibrox job as CEO Patrick Stewart begins the hunt for Philippe Clement’s successor.

Asked by presenter Faye Carruthers on talkSPORT if he would be interested in the vacancy - with Barry Ferguson placed in interim charge until the summer - the ex-Newcastle and West Ham man responded: “I think you know any manager who’s out of work would be interested in Rangers.!

He added that defeat to the Buddies left him perplexed: “It’s a big club and you know, there’s obviously noises from up there that all is not well and they do look some way away, I mean I watched Celtic’s performance in the week (against Bayern Munich). I thought they were absolutely brilliant.

“I mean that’s as good as Celtic performance I’ve seen maybe since they played Barcelona under Neil Lennon. They were terrific and they were very unlucky. And not to take that into extra time, etc and maybe go through.

“But Rangers, I mean a home defeat for Rangers by St Mirren don’t even sound right.”

There will be a number of names thrown into the mix for the vacant managerial post at Rangers in the months to come. Steven Gerrard’s name will likely appear in contenders rankings while a host of people near and far will back themselves to turn the club around and make them great again amid proposed takeover talks with 49ers Enterprises in America.

Interim gaffer Ferguson held his first meeting with senior members of the Rangers squad on Monday afternoon to get a feel for the current situation, with Sky Sports sharing footage of him and his hastily assembled coaching team consisting of former teammates Neil McCann, Billy Dodds and Allan McGregor arriving at Auchenhowie to start work earlier today.