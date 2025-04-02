Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Everton boss features on a trio of possible Rangers manager candidates.

One pundit reckons that Rangers’ new manager hunt will hinge on one critical factor - with a Sean Dyche question asked.

The experienced Englishman is one of the main names in debate circles surrounding the Rangers vacancy. He was last with Everton after success at Burnley but ex-Norwich City manager David Wagner and former Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand also feature as outside dark horses for the role in current debate.

Cammy Bell, a former goalkeeper at Ibrox, was featuring on the Scottish Football Podcast, where he was questioned on the next Rangers manager situation. Barry Ferguson is currently interim boss and most recently guided the team from 2-0 and 3-1 down against Dundee to win 4-3 in the Premiership.

Dyche question answered

Bell was asked whether former Everton boss Dyche, alongside Wagner and Hjulmand, would be good alternatives for Rangers amid a proposed takeover by the US-based San Francisco 49ers Enterprise wing. He responded: “It all depends on new ownership. For me, when they're going to come in, what they're going to tell a manager, again, with regards to where they want the club to be financially.

“What they're going to give these managers as well for their transfer budget, because that's all going to play a part. Listen, if the new ownership come in and say that they want Rangers to be competing in Champions League football, then that's an attractive club for a lot of these managers to come into. Yeah, it's a matter of time. They are exciting names that are out there. Whether or not they are realistic names we will soon find out. Barry Ferguson’s name has got to be in the conversation the way he’s gone about his business.”

Barry Ferguson stance

For Bell, however, he believes the current interim gaffer is right in the mix amid wins over Celtic and Fenerbahce. He added: “I think he's put himself in, certainly in the frame for being in the conversation. Listen, it's all going to come down to the new ownership of the club and what direction they want to go in. But at this moment of time, if you're looking at managers available, the way that Rangers have went about their business since Barry's came in and his backroom staff as well, because I think the backroom staff and as a group together make it such a strong coaching group with Neil McCann, Billy Dodds and Alan McGregor.

“So yeah, I think he's in the frame. I think he's done ever so well since he came in. He's definitely got a reaction. There's a bit more about Rangers. Yes, he said in his interview, there's huge parts in that Dundee game that he's not happy with, that needs to improve, that's not good enough. But again, they got the result. Would they got the result under Philippe Clement when they're 3-1 down? Not for me. I don't think they would have.

“So I think they've got that fight, that spirit, but they need quality as well. So I think he's in with a shout. But again, I think there's other names that are getting bandied about that potentially could be great for Rangers as well, that have got huge experience.”