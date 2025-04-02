Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest news with regards a San Francisco 49ers takeover at Rangers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

49ers takeover talk is still rife at Rangers as a new era appears on the horizon in and around Ibrox.

The enterprise wing of the San Francisco-based NFL franchise are advancing in talks to take control at Ibrox. They have already ventured in UK football with Leeds United and now want to extent their reach in football with the acquisition of Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of key tasks will need attended to in the immediate, including a permanent manager and the summer transfer window. Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to the Rangers takeover.

49ers owner stance on contract talks

Owner of the 49ers, Jed York, has been at the NFL’s annual owners meeting where he has been talking negotiations over a new contract for quarterback Brock Purdy. The salary cap makes NFL contracts a different ball game to Rangers dealings, but the same train of thought remains. In a hint to what the Ibrox club can expect, York says one of the 49ers key processes when it comes to contracts is identifying who they want to make a main player and then showing that person how they are truly valued.

He told NFL insider Mike Garrafolo: “I mean, we knew that we had to make sacrifices around the roster to make sure that you can pay quarterback, right? Like, it's just math. And I've been in situations where you have a great roster, and the quarterback isn't set. And it's hard to have sustained success. We want to make sure that Brock is a long-term partner.

“We want to make sure that he's a part of our team for a long time. And it's a decision, I don't know exactly when we made it, but it was somewhere in the middle of the season, knowing that you can start negotiating at the end of the third year. And it's like, all right, he's our guy. And if he's our guy, you have to know that and make those decisions. And that's where we are right now. So it was in the middle of last season where you guys, as a front office in an organization, said, this is our guy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex striker sends cautionary warning

Former forward Ross McCormack has looked to cool jets over how much cash the 49ers will come in and look to splash at Rangers. He points to an example at another of his former sides, the 49ers owned Leeds United, as an example of why cash won’t be splashed at the drop of a hat.

McCormack told Open Goal: “For me it’s going to be really interesting. Rangers fans need to maybe get a wee bit realistic thinking that these guys, the owners, are going to come in and splash the cash.

”I’ve seen them when they came in at Leeds. They didn’t do it with Leeds at the start and even to get promoted from the Championship there’s a guaranteed prize there of £250m at least and they’re not doing it. I don’t see why they would come up to Rangers and start splashing the cash.”