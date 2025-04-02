Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s been discussed this week whether or not a Rangers swoop for a Celtic man could be made.

A Rangers hero turned agent has pondered the possibility of a Celtic star making an unthinkable move - as a Hoops hero insists he’d be a top Ibrox swoop.

Kris Boyd has kickstarted conversation this week over Greg Taylor, who is out of contract at Parkhead this summer. Boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed the left-back is likely to be on his way out of Celtic in the summer when his contract expires. Kieran Tierney is returning to the club in the summer and will likely become first choice in that role, leaving Taylor as deputy, who has been linked to sides like Dinamo Zagreb.

Boyd said earlier this week that his former side, Rangers, should ask the question and make a move to sign Taylor. That’s got ex-Ibrox star Craig Moore - now an agent - and Celtic legend John Hartson debating the merits of a move. Moore says it’s a deal worth considering at Ibrox while the ex-striker at Parkhead would want to know if Taylor would have the bottle to handle inevitable stick.

Moore verdict on Greg Taylor to Rangers

The ex Rangers man said: “I'd ask a question. I tend to agree with Kris Boyd on this situation. I mean, look, I've never been that player that's been posed that problem, and it's certainly not for everybody. But you could only ask a question. I mean, Greg Taylor's top professional, been very, very successful, and he's only 27 years of age on a free. It wouldn't be daft, in my opinion, to ask a question.

“We know that that's a big, big switch, if that were. This is just speculation at the moment. But you would like to think anyway, Greg Taylor is going to be sitting in a position where I would like to think for him that there's going to be better options that are on the table than here in the Croatian League and all that sort of stuff.

Yes, there's some fantastic teams in Croatia and all that sort of stuff. And it's no disrespect, they produce fantastic players. But I don't think that that would be the destination for Greg Taylor.”

Hartson chimes in

Celtic hero Hartson added: “It all depends, really, you know, in terms of, you know, what Glasgow is like and Celtic, Rangers, just whether he's got the cojones, if you like, to move across the city. You know what the city is like. Certainly he's a good player. I think he'd be an asset to Rangers if he was to do it. But that would be the question that you'd have to ask him whether or not he will do it. You know, it's completely up to him.

“You know, this shouldn't come into it because he's a footballer and he just wants to pursue his career and play every game. But it's a big decision for him. When you've been at Celtic for four, five, six years and you've played two or three hundred games and you've won so many trophies. That's the call for me, whether Greg Taylor is willing to make that switch.”