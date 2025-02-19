Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Everton boss and a Liverpool legend are thrown into the mixer with regards Rangers management.

A bout of Rangers managerial pondering has sparked shouts for ex-Everton man Sean Dyche and another possible canidate.

The Ibrox club have receieved criticism on all sides in the last couple of weeks after an embarrasing Scottish Cup exit to Championship side Queen’s Park. Many fans have turned on manager Philippe Clement, who secured a 3-1 win away at Hearts on Sunday but the performance was far from convincing.

There has also been progress in the Europa League, but domestically, they trail Celtic by 13 points in the Premiership and lost in the Premier Sports Cup final to the Hoops. That has some wondering what comes next despite club backing for the Belgian over his position.

Derek Ferguson, a former midfielder at Rangers, says what fans want to see now is silverware, even at the cost of entertaining football. And there’s a couple of bosses who could potentially deliver the glory Rangers are seeking.

Ferguson backs English pair

For pundit Ferguson, Steven Gerrard is the ‘outstanding’ candidate. He guided Rangers to a title in 2021 and has also had experience in the Liverpool academy, alongside stints at Aston Villa and Al Ettifaq. He also wouldn’t be against Dyche, who recently is off a spell at Everton and had success with Burnley.

He told Ibrox News: “Rangers fans won’t be too bothered about being entertained. They want to see a manager who can win league titles. Sean Dyche at Everton, is that the type of football Rangers fans want? I don’t think it really matters. I think it’s all about winning league titles, winning cups.

“But for me, the outstanding candidate is Steven Gerrard. I’m sure others will emerge, and these are all interesting names, but Steven Gerrard knows the Scottish game and what it takes to win a title. People say you should never go back, but who knows? I’m not surprised he’s the favourite and he’s the one I’d certainly be looking at.”

Clement has Ibrox support

Despite debate on who comes next and fans turning on the Belgian, Rangers CEO Patrick Stewart is firmly behind Clement. He told Rangers TV: "We have been underperforming for several seasons now and that's not down to a manager. We have changed the manager and it has not made a difference.

"What I'm doing now it looking at the root causes of it. Until we sort those root causes, then it's akin to trying to fix a broken house and starting with the ceiling instead of starting with the root foundations.

"For all the Queen's Park result was disastrous, we do also have to give credit to Philippe and the team for the Europa League run. I don't want to take a step that would put further progress in the Europa League at risk. That's another reason why we continue to keep Philippe in this role. I'm not here to make popular decisions and get quick wins. I do not want to repeat the mistakes of the past. I've said consistently now that we're not refusing to make changes because of finances.

"All I can do is reiterate that. That is absolutely not the case. To keep somebody in position to avoid a termination payment is just a false economy. That is not a way to run a club and that is not what we are doing. Decisions are being made for the long term interests of the football club - not to save money."