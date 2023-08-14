Michael Beale’s side got their first win of the Scottish Premiership season at home to Livingston on Saturday and are back in Champions League action this week.

Bristol City’s Zak Vyner is said to be a transfer target for Rangers as he enters the final year of his Bristol City contract (Pic: Getty)

Rangers are on their way to Switzerland for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League third qualifying round tie against Servette - taking a 2-1 aggregate lead into the match.

Michael Beale’s side picked up their first win of the new Scottish Premiership season at the weekend with a 4-0 win over Livingston at Ibrox. Meanwhile, the summer transfer window remains open for the rest of the month and the Gers are now being linked with a player who once turned out for league rivals Aberdeen.

According to Bristol Live, Rangers are interested in signing versatile defender Zak Vyner from EFL Championship club Bristol City. The 26-year old previously had a loan spell with the Dons back in the 2019/20 season but only managed 18 appearances in all competitions due to injury - but did score a memorable goal away to Motherwell in a 3-0 win for the north east club.

He returned to Ashton Gate after that loan and has gone on to establish himself as a regular starter under Nigel Pearson with the former Leicester City boss now discussing the Englishman’s status at the club as he enters the final year of his contract. He said: “We’ve talked about it but there’s nothing further to add at the moment. We’d like to extend it and there have been one or two conversations but he’s a player we should be looking to extend.”