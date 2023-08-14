Rangers are on their way to Switzerland for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League third qualifying round tie against Servette - taking a 2-1 aggregate lead into the match.
Michael Beale’s side picked up their first win of the new Scottish Premiership season at the weekend with a 4-0 win over Livingston at Ibrox. Meanwhile, the summer transfer window remains open for the rest of the month and the Gers are now being linked with a player who once turned out for league rivals Aberdeen.
According to Bristol Live, Rangers are interested in signing versatile defender Zak Vyner from EFL Championship club Bristol City. The 26-year old previously had a loan spell with the Dons back in the 2019/20 season but only managed 18 appearances in all competitions due to injury - but did score a memorable goal away to Motherwell in a 3-0 win for the north east club.
He returned to Ashton Gate after that loan and has gone on to establish himself as a regular starter under Nigel Pearson with the former Leicester City boss now discussing the Englishman’s status at the club as he enters the final year of his contract. He said: “We’ve talked about it but there’s nothing further to add at the moment. We’d like to extend it and there have been one or two conversations but he’s a player we should be looking to extend.”
The Gers are not the only club who are credited with an interest in Vyner with the same report also claiming that Premier League newsboys Luton Town and EFL Championship contenders Southampton are also keen. Although he has played primarily as a right sided centre back in recent seasons for the Robins, the 26-year old is also capable of playing at right back and as a defensive midfielder.