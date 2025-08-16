Sheffield Wednesday are in a difficult moment and Rangers have been linked with a raid.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A coach with inside knowledge of Sheffield Wednesday has claimed Rangers have grabbed a transfer bargain off the Owls - and another could be on the way.

The Championship side have been mired in financial difficulty stemming from owner Dejphon Chansiri, sparking several key player exits, including former Rangers star Josh Windass moving to Wrexham. Another who has exited is Djedi Gassama, Rangers making a move to sign the winger in a cut price deal as Sheffield Wednesday looked for funds to bolster the coffers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has since scored in Champions League qualification matches against Panathinaikos and Viktoria Plzen, and has been one of the most impressive recruits under new head coach Russell Martin so far. Another could be on the way with Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles wanted by both Rangers and West Ham United, and Chris Powell knows all about him, having left his role as assistant first team coach at Hillsborough earlier this summer. He believes Gassama has gone to Rangers way under price and Charles may be sold next to raise capital.

Rangers land transfer bargain from Sheffield Wednesday

Powell told No Tippy Tappy Football: “There's no one to communicate with. So how do you work? How do you work? That's why I keep saying the admiration I've got for them, and obviously I know all of them because I was there until the end of June, where do they go from here? What does the future look like? How do they know they're going to get paid?

“They've sold a couple of players, under value. Definitely a young boy has gone to Rangers, Gassama, exceptional player, sold to pay the wages. Another player went. There's the young goalkeeper, Pierce Charles, I think he is another asset who might go. They've had money from the Premier League, their share. So they've been able to just settle a few debts. But if it's not sold and he's not funding it, how do you carry on?

“I don't know . I'm led to believe he's put in 90 to 100 million over the 10 years, which again, the way football's structured now, owners put in money. Now there comes a point where if the tap's turned off, what happens then? If the club is not self-sufficient or they don't have enough revenue, what happens then? And it happens a lot in the Championship.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why Djeidi Gassama was signed by Rangers

Speaking after his arrival, Martin said: “We are very excited to bring Djeidi to the club. He is certainly an exciting player who will get supporters on the edge of their seats, and I believe he will add an extra dimension to our attack with his qualities.

“He is hungry to improve as a player and, most importantly, is desperate to pull on the Rangers jersey and help deliver success to the club.

Sporting director Kevin Thewell added: “We are very excited to bring Djeidi to the club. He is certainly an exciting player who will get supporters on the edge of their seats, and I believe he will add an extra dimension to our attack with his qualities. He is hungry to improve as a player and, most importantly, is desperate to pull on the Rangers jersey and help deliver success to the club.”