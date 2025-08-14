The central defender will become the 11th arrival at Ibrox as Russell Martin continues with his summer rebuild

Rangers have been given a major boost in their bid to sign Nobel Mendy after the defender reportedly missed a training session with Real Betis as he inches closer to finalising his move to Ibrox.

The left-sided centre-back is expected to become Russell Martin’s eleventh signing of the summer, with the Light Blues set to splash out around £3.5million to bring 20-year-old to Glasgow.

Martin has prioritised defensive reinforcements in recent weeks following the departures of Robin Propper and Leon Balogun. He now looks set to land the Senegalese player, who was also linked with fellow La Liga side Rayo Vallecano.

However, it was claimed he had his heart fixed on a move to Rangers and reports in Spain have now revealed details of the agreement in place between the two clubs.

Marca claim that Betis had originally pushed to insert a 50 per cent sell-on clause in Mendy’s contract, but have instead settled for 20 per cent for the highly regarded talent.

Real Betis ‘hope’ to finalise deal imminently

Betis director Manu Fajardo confirmed earlier this week that they had received two offers from “major” clubs and that a deal to sell Mendy could be pushed over the line imminently.

Speaking at a press conference, he declared: “As of today, we have two formal offers from two major clubs. The player's willingness will be important. We hope to finalise the deal in the next few hours.”

Mendy is still relatively inexperienced, with just nine senior appearances under his belt for the Spaniards and Paris FC combined.

He has played most of his football at youth level in the lower leagues, but offers greater versatility due to his ability to fill in at left-back if required.

A medical has already taken place ahead of Mendy putting pen to paper, with only a couple of minor details left to be ironed out.