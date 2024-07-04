Sheffield Wednesday 'target' part of Rangers transfer quartet 'expected' to leave Ibrox as Bisgrove eyes raid
Todd Cantwell is one of four stars who’s Rangers exits are anticipated before the end of the transfer window - as is a Sheffield Wednesday target.
It’s been a busy summer of coming and goings within Philippe Clement’s side. As the likes of Borna Barisic, Jon McLaughlin, John Lundstram, Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe go out, players such as Oscar Cortes, Clinton Nsiala, Jefte, Liam Kelly and Connor Barron come in.
There could be further incomings alongside some exits from Clement’s team. One of those stars is Cyriel Dessers, who the Rangers Review report has interest from across Europe and Saudi Arabia. Rangers want to recoup the £4.5m fee they spent to bring him in from Cremonese last summer.
That report also suggests there are four stars who will be permitted to move on. One of them is Sam Lammers who spent the second half of the season in Holland with Utrecht, and he “will be allowed to leave amid interest from two Eredivisie clubs.” There has been no talk over a fee for the Dutchman.
Another is Scott Wright. The winger almost left for Turkey last summer and is believed to be wanted by Sheffield Wednesday in the English Championship. Kelly’s arrival has pushed Robby McCrorie further down the goalkeeping pecking order and he could move on.
The other star named under “expected to depart” is Cantwell. A technical playmaker, he has divided opinion at times since his arrival at Rangers from Norwich City, with the Scottish Sun claiming he is a target for Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah. James Bisgrove recently swapped the CEO role at Ibrox for the middle-east club’s position, and is said to be eyeing Cantwell.
