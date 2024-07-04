Dessers and Wright could be on their way | (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Rangers transfer exits could beckon before the end of the window.

Todd Cantwell is one of four stars who’s Rangers exits are anticipated before the end of the transfer window - as is a Sheffield Wednesday target.

It’s been a busy summer of coming and goings within Philippe Clement’s side. As the likes of Borna Barisic, Jon McLaughlin, John Lundstram, Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe go out, players such as Oscar Cortes, Clinton Nsiala, Jefte, Liam Kelly and Connor Barron come in.

There could be further incomings alongside some exits from Clement’s team. One of those stars is Cyriel Dessers, who the Rangers Review report has interest from across Europe and Saudi Arabia. Rangers want to recoup the £4.5m fee they spent to bring him in from Cremonese last summer.

That report also suggests there are four stars who will be permitted to move on. One of them is Sam Lammers who spent the second half of the season in Holland with Utrecht, and he “will be allowed to leave amid interest from two Eredivisie clubs.” There has been no talk over a fee for the Dutchman.

Another is Scott Wright. The winger almost left for Turkey last summer and is believed to be wanted by Sheffield Wednesday in the English Championship. Kelly’s arrival has pushed Robby McCrorie further down the goalkeeping pecking order and he could move on.