Rangers could be in line for a sell-on clause windfall when this former Ibrox star is sold on from his current club.

The summer transfer window is in full swing and clubs are getting stuck straight into business with both player signings and sales. An entertaining aspect of the transfer market is the threads that connect clubs that often go forgotten, mostly through sell-on clauses.

Rangers have sold countless star players over the years and have included sell-on clauses in a number of outgoing transfers. The Gers sold Glen Kamara to Leeds United last summer for £5 million and were due an extra £500,000 windfall if the Whites earned promotion back up to the Premier League. Leeds fell at the last hurdle though, and were snubbed by Southampton in the Championship play-off final, denying Rangers an extra pay day.

There is another chance of the Ibrox side earning additional cash from the Kamara deal, as reports claim the midfielder has a sell-on clause in place, which could be six-figures. Leeds are extremely active on the transfer market this summer as they throw everything at a second attempt to earn promotion. However, their recent transfer business could force Rangers to wait longer for any sell-on money from a Kamara sale.

Despite the fact there has been interest from other clubs in the 28-year-old, with reports in France re-linking him to Rennes, Leeds are eager to keep hold of him at Elland Road. The Whites have also just sanctioned the reluctant sale of Archie Gray, who has made the move to Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth between £25-30 million.

Leeds released a statement to announce the departure of Gray and admitted they accepted the offer ‘with a heavy heart’ to finalise his exit. The rising star had become a key part of the club and as a homegrown talent, was a fan favourite.