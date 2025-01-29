Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Rangers star now at Sheffield Wednesday has a surprise transfer option.

A former Rangers star could swap Sheffield Wednesday for a shot at a South American giant.

Pedro Caixinha’s reign at Ibrox is not remembered fondly, with the Portuguese boss lasting less than a year at Rangers. He has moved on to pastures new since his ill-fated spell in Glasgow and has found himself with Brazilian heavyweight Santos, who are set to pull off a deal for the football romantics.

Neymar is poised to make a move back to his boyhood club and the former Rangers boss has reportedly identified a forward partner for the winger. It would be an unlikely partnership for the man who once dazzled with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, as Josh Windass is on Caixinha’s radar.

The playmaker is in good form at Sheffield Wednesday and early chat of Santos appeared in early January. But it is doing the rounds again after the Neymar move, with Meu Pexiao claiming “Even with the agreement with Deivid Washington, Neymar and Zé Rafael, Santos remains attentive to the transfer market to reinforce itself, and the name in question is once again the English midfielder Josh Windass, from Sheffield Wednesday.”

It is said Caixinha believes the man he managed at Rangers “can add a lot to the club's tactical scheme.” Speaking on interest from Brazil earlier this month on talkSPORT, Windass said: “It came as a surprise this morning to be honest when my agent called me.

"I love playing where I'm playing. I love playing where I'm playing. Obviously, when your contract is up and stuff like that, there's always going to be talk like there always is. It came as a surprise this morning because I've not spoken to or seen Pedro in a long time. But it is what it is, when you're in form, this sort of stuff happens.

“I'm not sure if any Hull-born players have played in Brazil to be honest, so we'll have to see.”