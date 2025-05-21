An incident at Aberdeen’s visit to Dundee United has been slammed - and oddly spawned Rangers and Celtic criticism.

talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan has resorted to digging out Rangers and Celtic amid weekend controversy in Dundee United’s win against Aberdeen.

The Dons have aired their fury after one of their fans threw a chair onto the pitch at Tannadice, which hit left-back Jack Mackenzie in the face. A man has been arrested and charged in connection with reckless conduct following the incident and he is expected to be at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday as per Sky Sports.

That didn’t stop former Crystal Palace chief Jordan seeking a dig at Rangers and Celtic on his afternoon show with Jim White, harping back to when both sides had locked each other of their home stadia for derby matches.

Rangers and Celtic dig by talkSPORT pundit

Debate has been rumbling and former Arsenal defender Martin Keown had said: “We need to catch this guy now and he needs to go to prison, it’s astonishing, this kid is really lucky he did not lose an eye.” Co-host Jim White then asked Jordan if self policing could be an option.

He said: “It’s very easy to say what you should do. It’s much more difficult to enforce it. I think there are bad examples. I think Rangers and Celtic fans, at the top of the game, we have seen two football clubs who won’t allow football stadiums for the last five or six years, because they are childish and they can’t stand losing at one another’s grounds.

“And they have got a different relationship in the boardroom than you should have amongst your rivals. You have seen fans having debates as to whether they are entitled to pyrotechnics, and what they should or shouldn’t be able to do. I suppose cops need to take more leadership. You start to stamp down and set examples.”

Aberdeen response to incident at Tannadice

A statement from Aberdeen read: “The Club is dismayed and outraged at the scenes that unfolded following this afternoon’s Premiership tie with Dundee United at Tannadice Park. Our player, Jack MacKenzie, has sustained a serious facial injury after being struck by a part of a chair that was thrown towards the pitch. We await further information, but what we know for sure, the chair was thrown from the stand in which the Aberdeen supporters were being housed.”

Superintendent Ray Birnie said: "Any type of disorder has a huge impact on the public and the overwhelming majority of football supporters who simply want to enjoy these occasions safely. This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and such acts which endanger people will be fully investigated. Officers have worked quickly to make this arrest and I would like to thank the public and both clubs, for their continued support and assisting us during our enquiries."

A spokesperson for the Scottish Professional Football League said: "It's enormously disappointing and frustrating that one of the most exciting games in the season has been marred by such moronic behaviour. We await the match delegate report but will work closely with both clubs and Police Scotland to help identify the perpetrator and fully expect that appropriately severe footballing and judicial sanctions will be imposed."