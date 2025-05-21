Rangers have begun their transfer business ahead of next season

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their Scottish Premiership campaign only just finished over the weekend, but Rangers have begun their summer preparations for next campaign already as they seek to challenge treble winners Celtic next time around.

With 49ers Enterprises poised to complete their takeover of the club, bringing in a new manager is their primary concern after the departure of temporary boss Barry Ferguson. Former title-winning manager Steven Gerrard has been touted for a sensational return to the club, while the likes of Davide Ancelotti have also been linked with the vacancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the new manager will hope to bring in his own new players when the appointment is announced, the Gers have already secured one big-name transfer in the shape of Dundee attacking midfielder Lyall Cameron. The 22-year-old signed a pre-contract agreement at Ibrox on 3 February, but this did not affect his end-of-season form as his goals helped to keep Dundee in the division, the club avoiding having to play in the dreaded relegation play-off round.

Ending the season with 14 goals and nine assists in all competitions, Cameron enjoyed the most productive campaign of his Premiership career and would certainly have excited Rangers with his end to the season, which included a double on the final day at relegated St. Johnstone.

Cameron has come under criticism since announcing the transfer

While his form has been impressive, it could so easily have been a different story given the criticism that Cameron has received from Dundee supporters since his agreement to join Rangers at the end of the season was made public. He said, speaking to The Rangers Review: “It wasn’t the easiest time when I announced I was leaving. Fair enough, I got an awful lot of criticism from that and had to take that on.

“I felt there was a lot of apprehension over whether I was still committed to the club. Some people doubted that, but I always said that I was. And I have been right to the end. Every time a Rangers game came around, I happened to be injured. But that was the case and it was just unfortunate. I got flak for that. However, you just have to keep going. I’ve actually played a lot of times through niggles and tightness. Maybe in my position I shouldn’t have. But the type of person I am, I just want to always give my best for the club that’s supported me for the last few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dundee have been good to me and I’m glad I’ve been able to give them that. I probably felt I was trying too hard to prove it for a while. That’s why I had a wee dip in my form. It affected how I like to play.”

Former Celtic star on the move this summer

Also revealed this morning by Fabrizio Romano, ex-Celtic defender Moritz Jenz has reportedly been transfer listed by Wolfsburg as he returns from a loan spell at fellow Bundesliga side Mainz. The 26-year-old will be free to move this summer according to Romano, with Serie A clubs said to be interested.

Jenz enjoyed a loan spell at Celtic Park in 2022-23, though this eventually wasn’t made permanent by the club. Jenz said during his time in Scotland: “Celtic is old school, Celtic is mysterious, Celtic is pure football and above all Celtic is a religion. When you stand at a home game, close your eyes and get goosebumps just from the chants, you know why this club fascinates the world.”