Rangers and Celtic will both compete in the Europa League this term after Champions League exits.

Rangers and Celtic chances in the Europa League have been banished by Simon Jordan - after it was put to him that the pair could cause trouble for English outfits this season.

Both sides have been eliminated from the Champions League and find themselves in the league phase of the Europa League. Celtic’s campaign begins at Red Star Belgrade as Rangers face Genk, but the pair could face a familiar face in ex-Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou, who has been hired as Nottingham Forest manager.

The City Ground club and Aston Villa are English representatives in the tournament that Postecoglou delivered silverware success in for Tottenham versus Manchester United last season. It’s been debated on talkSPORT between broadcaster Jim White, pundit Simon Jordan and ex-Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy

It was put to the former Crystal Palace owner over whether or not the ex-Celtic boss can win silverware again but with Nottingham Forest. Jordan said: “I think there's a possibility he can win, I don't think he can get in the top six, but I think there's a possibility he can win a trophy. I think the Europa League is wide open for them to win.

The opportunity now, they've gotten into the Europa League by default. They've stood on the shoulders of giants to get in there and there are opportunities now .And there's no reason why Forrest, as the caller rightly says, the two teams that got to the final last year were poop. It was a poor final. And if Tottenham and Man Utd can do that, then there's no reason why a relatively well-functioning Nottingham Forest can't do the same thing. And I do genuinely believe, and I take Danny Murphy’s point about the style of play might be an issue too, but I do genuinely believe that Marinakis go, hmm, opportunity, now take it.”

Murphy chipped in with a question around Rangers and Celtic being possible mayhem makers for the likes of Forest and Villa. He queried to White: “Aston Villa, they’ll think they can win it. I'd choose Villa over Forrest. You know, your boys are in it. I mean, god, they're going to be.... Rangers and Celtic, they're going to be competitive.”

Simon Jordan on Rangers and Celtic in Europa League

That brought a sarcastic slapdown from Jordan who responded “Oh, yeah, they’ll be terrified by that.” Nottingham Forest owner said about hiring Postecoglou: “We are bringing a coach to the Club who has a proven and consistent record of winning trophies.

“His experience of coaching teams at the highest level, along with his desire to build something special with us at Forest, makes him a fantastic person to help us on our journey and achieve consistently all our ambitions.

“After gaining promotion to the Premier League, then building consistently season after season to secure European football, we now must take the right step to compete with the very best and challenge for trophies. Ange has the credentials and the track-record to do this, and we are excited he is joining us on our ambitious journey."