A look at the latest stories for both Rangers and Celtic as domestic football returns

As the International break draws to a close, Rangers and Celtic will shift their focus back to domestic matters. On Saturday, Rangers will face Hearts at Ibrox as Russell Martin tries to secure his first league win since being appointed Gers boss. For Celtic, they face a tough trip to Ayrshire, as they prepare for Kilmarnock away at Rugby Park on Sunday.

For Rangers, it has been a poor start to the season as Martin has only managed three wins from his first eleven games. Despite spending £30m in the summer transfer window as well as administering some necessary outgoings, the Rangers manager is struggling to find a cohesive starting XI. However, a Rangers Hall of Fame inductee has said they can make use of a player currently out on loan in the future.

Things aren’t much better on the other side of the city, following a disastrous transfer window. After being snubbed by Kasper Dolberg and David Datro Fofana, Brendan Rodgers had to settle for signing free agent, Kelechi Iheanacho after Deadline Day. Celtic fans are worried that some of their big money departures haven’t been replaced, but a former player has said he wouldn’t even have let one of them leave in the first place.

Here’s a look at the latest news to come out of both Ibrox and Celtic Park:

Nacho Novo believes Rangers loanee has a ‘future’ at Ibrox

Former Rangers fan favourite, Nacho Novo believes Oscar Cortes still could have a part to play at Ibrox in years to come. Cortes struggled with injuries during his loan spell last season but was signed permanently in the summer due to his ‘obligation to buy’ clause.

The Colombian doesn’t appear to be in Martin’s immediate plans, as he sent him out on loan to another one of Novo’s former clubs, Sporting Gijon. However, Novo still thinks the youngster has potential. Speaking to El Comercio, when asked about Cortes, he said: “he’s a good player. He’s fast, good in one-on-one situations, and a good goal scorer.

“I haven’t been able to see him regularly because he’s had some injuries, but I like him. He’s got something. I spoke to him once when he was here in Glasgow. He’s a very calm kid. I would like to speak to him to tell him he’s joined a very big club and to wish him the best, and that I’m sure he’ll have a good season. He’s a bet for the future for Rangers, and I think he’ll succeed at Sporting. He’ll put in a good performance.”

Peter Grant shares unpopular opinion on Celtic star’s departure

Swansea City signed Celtic striker, Adam Idah for £7.5m in the summer in what appeared to be a good deal for Brendan Rodgers. The Hoops spent around £9.5m on the Irishman last summer but due to his poor form at the start of this season, Rodgers done well to get a good chunk of that back.

However, Celtic hero, Peter Grant thinks that Celtic shouldn’t have got rid of Idah, especially without a suitable replacement. According to 67HailHail, Grant said: “Maybe I am the only supporter, I would have kept Adam Idah, to be perfectly honest with you. Unless you are bringing in somebody much better.”

Grant also shared his concerns about Kelechi Iheanacho as Idah’s replacement: “I’m not sure where he is now. I look at the Middlesbrough stats. They aren’t fantastic. You look at Sevilla. It’s not fantastic. It depends on where he is. If he is the player I saw two or three years ago, there is no doubt he is a quality striker. But I am not sure, at this moment in time.”