The forward netted at the weekend for Wrexham | Getty Images

The former Rangers man swapped Sheffield Wednesday for Wrexham in the transfer window.

Sky Sports have been left in awe of an ex Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday ace’s latest effort at Wrexham.

Josh Windass swapped the crisis-hit Owls for the Red Dragons in the summer transfer window, amid financial issues at Hillsborough. The experienced forward - who netted 19 times with 13 assists in two years at Rangers - returned from injury at the weekend to score twice in a 3-2 victory against Norwich City.

One of his efforts has left the broadcasting giants in awe. After a cross missed the penalty box, the forward chested the ball down, taking on his man and bending an unstoppable shot into the corner to ease pressure on boss Phil Parkinson. Form has been up and down for Wrexham since returning to the second tier of English football but the ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Rangers man inspired three key points over the Canaries.

Josh Windass goal vs Norwich City

Sky simply said “Josh Windass with an absolute joke of a goal for Wrexham!” in a viral clip that has generated over 990k views. Windass told club media post-match: “Just really happy to win. Obviously, coming to a tough place like this, there's always a good side at this level and I thought we were more than deserving of it. Obviously, I've just been working and I just want to contribute to the team as best I can. That's what I'm here to do.

“If the lads can help me and supply me like they did, then it's going to be easy for me. I thought we didn't deserve to be down at half-time, to be honest. I thought we were the best team the whole game. So, I think we came out like we weren't 1-0 down anyway.

“I think we just carried on playing and doing what we were doing and knew the goals were going to come. I think at this level, I don't think you can get too carried away, because the games come thick and fast against top opposition. So, you can get battered one week and then the week after win quite comfortably.

Josh Windass on Wrexham win vs Norwich City

“So, it's a strange league in that regard. You've got to be as consistent as you can in your training and your performance and obviously the most consistent teams finish higher up.”

Manager Parkinson said: “First of all, I don't listen to any outside talk. I don't know where that [speculation] came from but I've had nothing but unbelievable support from everybody. It's not just about me.

“We've had periods in all my time at Wrexham where people have doubted us and we've got stronger as a group - not just the players, the staff and the owners, and we've come through the other side of it.

"This is a good result. We've got work to do, we know that. But I've managed over 1,000 games so if people really think I listen to what people say on social media, then I don't think I'd be stood here because if you do get involved in that, it's very difficult to continue to be a manager. So I block everything out, concentrate on the people that I trust and the people that have given me great support at the football club - and this is a good day for us."