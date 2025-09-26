Martin managed to turn around a dire start at St Mary's to secure promotion to the Premier League

Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier is of the belief that Rangers’ new American owners will be keen to give Russell Martin more time to turn things around - just like he did at St Mary’s.

Thursday’s Europa League defeat to Belgian side Genk has dialled up the pressure gauge on the Ibrox boss, with many supporters feeling the Englishman is completely out of his depth in the wake of a terrible start to the season.

The Light Blues occupy 11th place in the Premiership table and head into Sunday’s clash with Livingston in the knowledge that they could end the weekend sitting rock-bottom should they drop more points in West Lothian combined with an Aberdeen win against Motherwell.

Martin has been given assurances that he still retains the backing of key decision-makers after holding crunch talks with chairman Andrew Cavenagh after the 1-0 loss to Genk.

Rangers situation eerily similar to what Russell martin faced at Southampton

And former Sky Sports pundit Le Tissier believes the current situation in Govan is eerily similar to what Martin faced on the south coast. He steered Saints to a spectacular 25-game unbeaten run and promotion to the Premier League after hitting the bottom of the Championship table.

Le Tissier said: “I think the owners will be keen to give him a little bit of time to try and turn things around because once you make a decision like that and you’ve given him a long term contract, you've got to be seen to at least be giving him a bit of a chance.

“Although the fans are in uproar at the moment, they start stringing a few wins together and things will calm down pretty quickly, I'd imagine.

“It's been really tough for him to try and implement his style of play, we saw it a bit at Southampton if you go back to the season that we had in the Championship when we got promoted.

“We started the season, I think we won the first three games, but we were nicking goals right at the end of matches, literally nicking points at the end of games, just doing enough to get through.

“Then we lost five games in a row and we were bottom half of the table and questions were starting to be asked like they are now. Then after those five defeats in a row we went 25 matches unbeaten. All of a sudden Russell Martin is the best thing since sliced bread, because that's what football fans do.

“We're a pretty fickle bunch when it comes to results. And if Russell strings together a load of victories now, and if one of those victories happens to include the Old Firm, people will start changing their mind pretty quickly.”

*Matt Le Tissier was speaking on behalf of Midnite, club sponsors of both Sheffield United and Southampton.