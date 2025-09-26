Where are the Rangers players who faced Livingston last time out in 2024?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers will face Scottish Premiership new boys Livingston on Sunday as they continue their search for their first win of the season.

The pressure is on Russell Martin to secure all three points this weekend, as doubt continues to hang over his future as Gers manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Livingston returned to Scotland’s top flight this season at the first time of asking, following their relegation at the end of the 2023/24 season. The last time they faced Rangers was only in February 2024, and significant changes have been made at Ibrox since.

Only four players who featured in last year’s clash remain are currently at the club this season. Let’s take a look at the squad and where each player is now.

Aris Limassol and Trabzonspor transfers

Goalkeeper: Jack Butland

Defenders: James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic

Butland and Tavernier both started during the 3-0 win for Rangers. The two are still at the club and still playing key roles under Martin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Balogun and Goldson are now playing for Cypriot side Aris Limassol - the duo left the club in the summer of 2024 in June and July respectively.

Barisic left Ibrox as a free agent last summer to join Turkish side Trabzonspor. He is currently out on loan with La Liga club Leganes.

Midfielders: John Lundstram, Ryan Jack, Ross McCausland, Todd Cantwell, Rabbi Matondo

Striker: Fabio Silva

There was a pattern of exits during the summer of 2024, as several players followed each other to new clubs. Lundstram joined Barisic at Trabzonspor when he also left Rangers as a free agent. He is currently on loan in the EFL Championship with Hull City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack is also in Turkey but with second tier side Esenler Erokspor. Adding to the existing pattern, McCausland is also at Aris Limassol with Balogun and Goldson, on loan from the Gers.

How to watch Rangers vs Livingston on TV and live stream this weekend

Cantwell is now at Blackburn Rovers while Matondo is back at Rangers following his loan spell with Hannover 96 this year. Both players got on the scoresheet the last time Rangers faced Livingston, as did Silva.

The striker was only on loan during his appearance against Livi. He returned to Wolves after his stint and has since been sold to Borussia Dortmund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free agents and loan departures

Substitutes: Ridvan Yilmaz, John Souttar, Cyriel Dessers, Tom Lawrence, Oscar Cortes, Scott Wright

Yilmaz has still to this day never played for any other clubs than Rangers and Besiktas. He returned to the Turkish side this summer. Meanwhile, Souttar remains at Ibrox and has started every single Premiership match so far this season.

Dessers left the club to join Greek side Panathinaikos this summer window, while Wright signed for Birmingham City last year. Cortes is currently out on loan with Sporting Gijon and Lawrence remains without a club after being released as a free agent.

In other news, Rangers can make 'huge' statement vs Celtic that buys Russell Martin lifeline as Hampden derby named critical