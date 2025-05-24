Ex-Rangers talent James Graham has made the latest move in his career since leaving Ibrox last year.

Former Rangers starlet James Graham has made the next step in his career by joining forces with Kelty Hearts ahead of the new season.

The Maroon Machine are looking to build on their results this campaign, having finished sixth in League One, matching last season’s result. Graham joins the ranks of the Fife side following a spell with League Two outfit Stirling Albion. He will link up with former Rangers youth coach Thomas O’Ware, who was appointed the club’s player-manager on a permanent basis at the start of this month.

O’Ware took on a second stint as caretaker manager with Kelty Hearts following the resignation of Charlie Mulgrew. The club have since confirmed his new role, commenting it is one they are sure ‘will prove to be popular with players and fans alike’.

After signing his deal with Kelty, Graham said of O’Ware: “I’ve known the gaffer for a few years and get on really well with him, so I’m looking forward to working with him. The way he’s wanting to play suits me so hopefully I’m able to contribute and help the team out. I’m looking forward to the season ahead and meeting all the boys and staff.”

O’Ware had praise for the club’s new signing and highlighted the threat he poses in attack with his pace.

“[He is] a terrific boy who will bring a lot to the changing room as well as on the park. James is someone I know very well from my time at Rangers. His pace has always been a huge threat to the opposition when I’ve watched him and that’s something we looked to add. We feel James is the perfect fit.”

As a product of the Rangers youth system, Graham worked his way up the ranks to play for the B team, before being sent out on loan with Annan Athletic and Dumbarton to lock in some important minutes on the pitch.

Graham eventually left Ibrox in the summer of 2024 and arrived at Stirling Albion on a trial period. He impressed with the Binos and signed a contract with the club, making what they described as a ‘tremendous start’ to his time with the League Two outfit.

“I am really pleased to get James signed. He has been training with us for a number of weeks and featured as a trialist in recent games where he has had a positive impact. He is a little bit different in what he offers us and can play a number of attacking positions. Thank you to the Board for their support in getting this done,” Albion manager Alan Maybury said of the signing at the time.