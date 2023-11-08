The SPFL have announced pricing, seating and how the tickets will be divided for the 2023 Viaplay Cup final on December 17.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aberdeen have expressed their 'extreme disappointment and frustration' following the SPFL's conformation of how tickets for next month's Viaplay Cup final are to be allocated.

Rangers will face the Dons at Hampden Park on December 17 in the final and the Glasgow club will have access to approximately 25,000 tickets across the South, North and West Stands for the fixture. Meanwhile, Aberdeen will be given just 19,500 tickets in the South and East Stands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Confirming the details, the SPFL said: "The split of tickets is broadly the same configuration as Aberdeen received for their last final in the competition, when they played Celtic in season 2018/19. The competing clubs will announce ticket sale information via their own channels in due course."

However, with Aberdeen requesting a 50/50 split of tickets, the club have released their own statement following the news that this has not been granted.

They said: "The Club robustly put its case to the SPFL to treat both teams fairly with an even share of tickets, given Hampden is a neutral venue and, as such, presented an option that would split the allocation for the match evenly between both competing finalists.

"The proposal suggested AFC hold back five sections on the east side of the North Stand, selling them to Dons supporters should demand require it. If, however, by an agreed date it was clear that wasn’t going to be the case, the tickets could then be allocated to our opponents in plenty of time in which to sell them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Much to our extreme disappointment and frustration, this proposal was rejected by the SPFL, who cited operational challenges and attendances at previous Semi Finals/Finals as the principal reasons for their determination."

Here are the full ticket pricing details released by the SPFL earlier today:

Rangers Support • South Stand Lower Section O2* - Adults £49 | U-16/Over 65 - £28 • South Stand Lower Section P - Adults £44 | U-16/Over 65 - £26 • South Stand Upper Section Q - Adults £44 | U-16/Over 65 - £26 • North Stand Sections C & D - Adults £44 | U-16/Over 65 - £26 • West Stand Sections A & B - Adults £39 | U-16/Over 65 - £22 • South Stand Accessible Seating - Adults £18 | U-16/Over 65 - £6 • North Stand Accessible Seating - Adults £22 | U-16/Over 65 - £6 • West Stand Accessible Seating - Adults £12 | U-16 Over 65 - £6