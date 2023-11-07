How does Celtic and Rangers foul count compare to their Premiership rivals?

Another intriguing title battle is being played out as Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers vie to become Premiership champions. As it stands, it is the Hoops that hold the upper hand, with Saturday’s 3-0 win at Ross County taking them eight points clear of Rangers, who were without a league game at the weekend as they secured a place in the ViaPlay Cup Final with a win against Hearts.

Despite a mixed start to the campaign, new Rangers manager Phillippe Clement will hope to close the gap on the leaders by making the most of a game-in hand and by claiming wins in the eagerly-anticipated Old Firm derby clashes that remain this season.

There will be plenty of pride and passion on display as both sides go full throttle in their push for the title - but how far could they push the boundaries in their bid for success this season? We compare the foul counts of Celtic and Rangers with the likes of Aberdeen, Hearts and their other Premiership rivals using figures provided by the Pie & Bovril X (formerly Twitter) account.

1 . Livingston Fouls committed during 2023/24 season as of 6th November: 163 Photo: SNS Group

2 . Motherwell Fouls committed during 2023/24 season as of 6th November: 141 Photo: SNS Group

3 . Kilmarnock Fouls committed during 2023/24 season as of 6th November: 139 Photo: SNS Group