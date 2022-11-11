The Ibrox club will be determined to head into the domestic break on the back of two straight victories in a row.

Rangers picked up an important victory over Hearts in midweek and will bid to secure a second consecutive victory prior to the World Cup break when they make the short trip to face St Mirren in Paisley.

The Light Blues have endured an inconsistent run of form of late and currently find themselves seven points adrift of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic, with manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst coming under fire from supporters due to their recent performances.

Nevertheless, the Dutchman managed to alleviate some of the pressure on his shoulders on Wednesday as Malik Tillman’s second half goal was enough to edge past the Jambos at Ibrox.

Van Bronckhorst will know his side must deliver again on Saturday by signing off with a victory before resting and re-grouping ahead of the second part of the campaign with their title challenge still intact.

St Mirren will provide a difficult test for the Gers on home soil after turning the SMiSA Stadium into somewhat of a fortress so far this season, having won five matches, drawn two and lost just once domestically in front of their own fans. It is the best record of any club outwith the two Glasgow giants.

The Buddies are, however, without a win in their last three games after conceding a last-gasp 96th minute equaliser in an entertaining 2-2 draw against St Johnstone on Wednesday.

Stephen Robinson’s side can move as high as third in a tightly-congested table should they complete an Old Firm double after consigning Celtic to their first league defeat in a year back in September.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: St Mirren vs Rangers

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: The SMiSA Stadium, Paisley

When: Saturday, November 12th – kick-off 12.30pm (UK time)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football. Coverage begins at 12.00pm - half an hour before kick-off. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app across all devices. International subscribers can stream the game through their RangersTV package. Fans in the UK and Ireland will be able to listen to live audio.

BBC Sportsound will also provide online and radio updates throughout the match, with Sportscene highlights on from 7.30pm.

What are the latest match odds?

ST MIRREN 13/2 | DRAW 15/4 | RANGERS 2/5

*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*

Who are the match officials?

Referee Kevin Clancy has been selected by the SFA to take charge of the fixture. He will be assisted by Frank Connor and Sean Carr, with Ross Hardie named as the fourth official. Andrew Dallas is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

What’s the team news ahead of St Mirren vs Rangers?

Giovanni van Bronckhorst hs received a welcome injury boost with Ryan Jack returning to the matchday squad after recovering from a calf problem much earlier than expected.

The midfielder hasn’t featured since early October after limping off during the 7-1 Champions League defeat to Liverpool, but has been slowly working his way back to fitness after missing the club’s last seven matches.

Rangers' Ryan Jack was injured during the Champions League defeat to Liverpool at Ibrox last month. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The bad news for Van Bronckhorst striker Antonio Colak has been added to the long injury list after sustaining a “minor knock”, with Fashion Sakala still unavailable due to a muscle injury.

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson is likely to leave Keanu Baccus out of his starting line-up once more after the midfielder sat out of their midweek clash against St Johnstone after picking up a knock in training on Monday.

Baccus received a shock call-up to Australia’s World Cup squad this week and with that in mind he could be rested to prevent any further damage. Richard Tait misses out with a groin strain but summer signing Toyosi Olusanya is working his way back to full fitness after a quiet start to life in Paisley.