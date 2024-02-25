The winger is a Rangers academy product and capped by Scotland at youth level.

Josh McPake has signed a deal with Stirling Albion until the end of the season, in his first move since leaving Rangers.

The winger broke onto the scene under Steven Gerrard and was a highly-rated talent coming out of Ibrox. He made one senior appearance at Rangers and has also had a number of loans out of the Premiership club. His sole Ibrox outing came against St Joseph's in Europa League qualifying action.

McPake started this season at the Light Blues but left in September, and hasn't had a permanent club since. That spell in free agency ended this week when Binos boss Darren Young offered him a chance to get back playing in League One until the end of the season.

He was pitched straight into the starting XI and made a telling impact in a 4-0 win over Edinburgh City. With the game still at 1-0 to the Forthbank hosts thanks to a Paul McLean effort, he fired home a 'stunning' free-kick to make it two as per the Binos X account.

Another McLean goal and Dale Hilson effort finished Edinburgh off as McPake lasted 67 minutes on his debut. Boss Young told Stirling Albion's website pre-match: “We are delighted to get Josh on board. He’s a quality player who will come in and improve the squad.

“I’m confident he can create, score goals and will hopefully bring us that cutting edge that we have been lacking in the final third.”