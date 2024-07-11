Star hit with major cash 'sacrifice' to make Rangers transfer exit a reality as boss hails summer coup
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes says Robby McCrorie has taken a major financial hit to leave Rangers.
The goalkeeper has left Ibrox on a two-year deal at Rugby Park, after an undisclosed fee was agreed. McCrorie is a product of the Auchenhowie academy and has played deputy to keepers like Jack Butland and Allan McGregor. Overall, McCrorie featured seven times for Rangers.
McInnes needed a new keeper after Will Dennis’ loan from Bournemouth ended, and lauded his new man’s sacrifice to make the Premiership move happen. He told Sky Sports: “I think we've done really well to pull this transfer off.
“Robby is a goalkeeper who has had a good reputation for a while now but he's just not had that experience and game-time although he's been working at a big club and working with good players and professionals. I think it was the right time for him to come and thankfully we have been the benefactors of that.
“We've got to thank Rangers for their co-operation. Robby himself has made a huge sacrifice in terms of financials to make this happen which says a lot about him to be honest. I think we've done really well to pull this transfer off and I am really looking forward to working with him.”
McCrorie added: “I have been looking to do this for a long time now. A manager in Derek McInnes and the club in Kilmarnock have given me the opportunity and shown me the commitment to bringing me here and get games. I am looking forward to the future.
“Not just my brother but everyone I have spoken to only have good things to say. He's one of the best man managers from what I have heard and even the conversations I have had.
“I didn't need someone to convince me to come here. I wanted to come here. The club sells itself and what the squad did last season to get themselves in the position to play in Europe is a big selling point for any player.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.