Forgotten £3.5m Rangers man relegated to training with B team

The player’s future at Rangers is up in the air at the moment ahead of next season

Rangers striker Sam Lammers hasn’t travelled with the first-team to their training camp in the Netherlands and has been left to train with the B team, as per a report by the Rangers Review.

The 27-year-old spent the second-half of last season on loan in the Eredivise with FC Utrecht and was a hit with them, scoring 10 goals in 18 games.

He is now back at Rangers but appears to have been frozen out by manager Philippe Clement, with most signs pointing towards a permanent exit in this window.

Utrecht have recently signed attacker Noah Ohio after his temporary stint at Hull City in the last campaign and have already brought in David Min in Lammers’ position as well which suggests they may have moved on from him now.

Their former boss Rob Alflen has recently urged his old team to bring him back: “Putting all your money on (David) Min as number 9 can also be dangerous for a club like FC Utrecht. In any case, you don’t know whether he will immediately compete at the level.

“But you also don’t know how he will deal with the pressure of a club like FC Utrecht. “So it is very nice if he can first see how Lammers is doing and develop from there, so to speak.”

Meanwhile, Utrecht’s Sports Director Jordy Zuidam said in May: "It's clear Sam is above our salary cap. But we reached an agreement with Rangers that was acceptable to us. Now we have to find a way with Sam and his club to keep him.

"We are fully committed to signing Sam permanently. He is a very important member of our team. We did everything we could to bring him here on loan and we will do everything possible to bring him here on a permanent deal.

"We have spoken to him several times and he is really a boy who is obsessed with football. He has said that he wants to finish the season, but is definitely considering it. We will look for all possibilities to keep him. I hope that is enough."

Lammers played for Willem II as a youngster before rising up through the youth ranks at PSV.

He has since travelled all around Europe with spells at Heerenveen, Atalanta, Eintracht Frankfurt, Empoli and Sampdoria so could do with laying down some roots.

Lammers rocked up in Scotland 12 months ago and was signed for Rangers by their former manager Michael Beale to bolster their options up top.

He is under contract at Ibrox until 2027 so still has plenty of time left to kill in Glasgow.

His time with the Gers hasn’t worked out though and it seems that Clement doesn’t fancy playing him, hence why he hasn’t gone with the rest of the team on their pre-season training trip.