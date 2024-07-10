The midfielder joined Leeds United last summer. | Getty Images

The star swapped Rangers for Leeds United last summer.

Transfer interest has been confirmed in Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara, with Rangers hunting a windfall.

The Finnish international swapped Ibrox for Elland Road last summer, playing a part in their run to the Championship play-off final, where they narrowly missed out on a return to the Premier League. Some exit speculation has surrounded Kamara, and now that has been made concrete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ligue 1 side Rennes have said they are keen to sign the former Rangers star and hopes a deal for the 28-year-old can be concluded soon. Sporting director Frederic Massara said: "He's a Leeds player, a good player, interesting for sure.

“But lots of names that perhaps haven't come out could come, and even quickly, I hope we'll finalise it soon. The main thing is to look for the players who seem to us to be the best. So, rather than being in a hurry, we have to be a little patient."

Rangers would have been due a £500k payment if Leeds United had made their return to the Premier League through a clause written into the £5m deal sealed last summer. The Ibrox side also have a sell-on clause and will take a slice of whatever Leeds United do sell Kamara for, if he does move on this summer.