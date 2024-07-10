Transfer interest confirmed in Leeds United star as quick deal hope with Rangers implications emerges
Transfer interest has been confirmed in Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara, with Rangers hunting a windfall.
The Finnish international swapped Ibrox for Elland Road last summer, playing a part in their run to the Championship play-off final, where they narrowly missed out on a return to the Premier League. Some exit speculation has surrounded Kamara, and now that has been made concrete.
Ligue 1 side Rennes have said they are keen to sign the former Rangers star and hopes a deal for the 28-year-old can be concluded soon. Sporting director Frederic Massara said: "He's a Leeds player, a good player, interesting for sure.
“But lots of names that perhaps haven't come out could come, and even quickly, I hope we'll finalise it soon. The main thing is to look for the players who seem to us to be the best. So, rather than being in a hurry, we have to be a little patient."
Rangers would have been due a £500k payment if Leeds United had made their return to the Premier League through a clause written into the £5m deal sealed last summer. The Ibrox side also have a sell-on clause and will take a slice of whatever Leeds United do sell Kamara for, if he does move on this summer.
Over 193 appearances for Rangers following his move from Dundee, Kamara won the Premiership title and Scottish Cup. He scored nine times with 11 assists and played a key role in the run-up to the 2022 Europa League final.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.