The 37-year-old is in the twilight on his playing days but he remains hungry to add more silverware to the Ibrox trophy cabinet

Steven Davis insists his sole focus is on seeing out the current season and enjoying his football as speculation mounts over his Rangers future.

The veteran midfielder is hopeful he can extend his playing career into next season as he approaches the end of his Ibrox contract.

The Northern Ireland international earned his 134th cap during their 1-0 friendly defeat to Hungary at Windsor Park on Tuesday.

Motherwell's Jordan Roberts (centre) is challenged by Rangers' Glen Kamara and Steven Davis.

Davis isn’t concerned about his contract situation as the 37-year-old targets a strong end to the season with Giovanni van Bronckhorst’ side.

Rangers are challenging for silverware on three fronts and Davis is eager to play his part after a campaign blighted by injury issues.

He said: “I’ve not really thought about too much beyond the end of this season.

“It’s the same situation I’ve been in these last couple of years in terms of contract talks only coming to fruition at this kind of stage.

“My main aim coming into the international break was to try and get some fitness, play for your country another couple of times and come away with some good performances and help us prepare for the games in June.

“Then go back to the club for a really important run-in and then see how things are after that.

“Hopefully I’ll be playing (for Northern Ireland) next season. You always reflect, the same as I said after the last campaign it was about reflection and there were so many questions, would I retire or not?

“It was never really at the forefront of my mind. I think it’s important, especially as you get older, you can’t look too far ahead and it’s important I just finish this season strongly and go from there.

“I just want to concentrate on my football and try and hopefully I’m in a good place mentally and physically to continue.”

Davis reckons he is over the worst of his injury setbacks and hopes his time away with the Northern Ireland squad can help him push his way back into contention for a starting berth.

He added: “It’s always frustrating working by yourself at times in terms of the rehab.

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis is now his country's most-capped player of all time with 124 appearances so far. (Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

“Obviously I’ve missed some big games for my club. Just whenever I felt I was getting myself into a position where I could push for a place in the team again, I picked up another injury.

“Unfortunately, that’s part and parcel of football but thankfully there have been minor injuries. Unfortunately, they were two injuries back-to-back.

“The key for me is just to get back into the rhythm of training and hopefully get more game time on a regular basis.

“That’s what my body has been used to throughout my career, so whenever that changes when you’re older and out of that rhythm, it can be a little bit more difficult.”

Meanwhile, former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson believes the return of Kyogo Furuhashi for this weekend’s Old Firm showdown would be a major boost for Celtic.

The Japanese sensation is expected to be named in Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou’s matchday squad on Sunday following a three-month lay-off with a hamstring injury.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglu brought Kyogo Furuhashi in from Vissel Kobe in the summer. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Ex-Scotland international Ferguson doesn’t expect Kyogo to start the match at Ibrox but admits his presence on the teamsheet could add to the current feel-good factor around Parkhead ahead of crucial month for both Glasgow clubs.

Speaking on the Go Radio Football Show, he said: “I don’t think he will start the game, he’s been out for far too long.

“Listen, what a boost for Celtic it would be if he finds himself in the squad or even on the bench.

“I know as a professional you need to play games of football but I’m sure he’s working hard behind the scenes and don’t be surprised if he’s included in the match day squad.