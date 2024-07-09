£3.5m Celtic outcast set for move as Rangers prepare for 'bidding war'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Struggling Celtic man on the move again this summer as Rangers eye ‘bidding war’ over veteran star

It’s not long until both Celtic and Rangers are back in action with the Hoops soon to be facing Queen’s Park in a pre-season friendly. Brendan Rodgers side will then face DC United, Manchester City and Chelsea as they prepare to commence the 2024/25 campaign as Scottish Champions once again.

Rangers, meanwhile take on Ajax this Saturday in the Netherlands but the club’s attentions currently remain with where they could be calling home for the opening months of next season as Ibrox undergoes necessary renovation.

While we await to hear if the Gers are set to head to Hampden Park for their opening home matches of the 2024/25 season, here is the latest transfer news from Glasgow...

£3.5m Celtic outcast set for move

The Celtic star Alexandro Bernabei is lined up to be on the move once again this summer, despite his current loan deal with the Brazilian side SC Internacional. The Argentinian left-back called time on his Celtic career back in March, agreeing a deal with the Serie A team, after he failed to find a regular spot under Brendan Rodgers.

The £3.5m-signing made only nine appearances in the first team under Rodgers and had been told he was free to leave the club in January. No club came for him but four months ago, a move was finally found with the Brazilian side until the end of their season in December.

Now, however, Journalist Matias Martinez has claimed that the 23-year-old defender is a target for a club back in his homeland of Argentina. Independiente have reportedly already opened talks with the Hoops over a potential loan deal. Bernabei would be allowed to depart his current Brazilian side - for whom he has made just one appearance - in August through an exit clause which was included in the agreement earlier this year.

The defender - whose spot at Parkhead is often filled by Greg Taylor - is hopeful of gaining more experience before potentially returning to the Hoops next year.

Rangers prepare for ‘bidding war’

Rangers are reportedly set to see their list of potential suitors for Connor Goldson drop if a ‘bidding war’ breaks out.

The Gers head coach Philippe Clement is completing a major squad overhaul this summer and the club are said to be willing to listen to offers for several key stars with both James Tavernier and Goldson speculated to be reuniting with ex-Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard in the Saudi Pro League.

However, the latest news indicates that Goldson, 31, could be tipped for a move to Birmingham City with the Blues preparing to invest heavily this window to ensure an immediate return to the English Championship.

