A look at Rangers’ strongest starting XI and bench now that the summer transfer window is closed

With fourteen new additions at Ibrox, Russell Martin has made the most of his budget in his new era as Rangers boss, with the financial backing of Andrew Cavenagh and the 49ers Enterprise.

Despite spending around £30m in the summer window, Martin’s Rangers have had a disappointing start to the season as they’ve drawn four games from four domestically. The Gers already sit six points behind their Old Firm rivals, Celtic in the SPFL Premiership table.

As Rangers gear up for the return of domestic football this weekend, Glasgow World has examined every first-team player at Martin’s disposal and picked his best starting 11 and strongest bench. Take a look.

Jack Butland

The Rangers number one looks to be back in form and has been one of their best players so far this season, perhaps saying something about the 10 in front of him. The Govan side have faced an average of 15 shots per game in their opening fixtures.

James Tavernier

Despite Martin largely favouring Max Aarons, the captain has barely put a foot wrong this season when called upon. If it weren’t for his goals against Motherwell and Dundee, Rangers would be in even more turmoil than they are now.

John Souttar

The central defender has been a consistent figure for Rangers in recent years, however looks to be struggling to get to grips with Martin’s new style of play at times. Still the best defender they’ve got by a country mile.

Derek Cornelius

Perhaps a risky choice as he’s not played yet, the fact Derek Cornelius has played 36 times at international level as well as because he’s left-footed, means he just pips Nasser Djiga in our starting XI. The Canadian has a reputation of being strong and aggressive, traits Rangers desperately need at the back.

Jayden Meghoma

The left-back has had a solid start to life at Ibrox but Rangers fans will be hoping the best is yet to come. The athleticism of Jefte was always going to be tough to replace but Martin looks to have found his man.

Nicolas Raskin

Despite falling out of favour with the manager, the Belgian International is still the best player currently at Rangers. If Martin continues to omit him from the squad things may only get worse at Ibrox.

Mohamed Diomande

The Ivorian hasn’t had the best start to the season but looked back to his normal self in the most recent Old Firm derby. His ability to draw fouls as well as being a calm figure on the ball means he can be a real asset to Martin’s side.

Lyall Cameron

The midfield workhorse has covered every blade of grass when called upon following his summer move from Dundee. At only 22-years old, with his attitude and work-ethic, he looks to have a really bright future ahead of him.

Oliver Antman

After his superb debut against Viktoria Plzen, Gers fans thought they’d unearthed a hidden gem. Since then, he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations but still looks to be Martin’s first choice on the right-wing.

Djeidi Gassama

Rangers’ best signing of the summer, the explosive winger has provided a much-needed spark at Ibrox. His dazzling dribbling ability as well as his blistering pace make him a nightmare for any fullbacks.

Bojan Miovski

Despite Rangers forking out a deal that could hit £10m on Youssef Chermiti, we’ve opted for the tried and tested Macedonian goal machine up front. The 26-year old had a difficult spell in Spain at Girona, but has a proven track record in the Scottish top flight.

Subs

Liam Kelly (GK)

Nasser Djiga

Max Aarons

Joe Rothwell

Connor Barron

Thelo Aasgaard

Findlay Curtis

Mikey Moore

Youssef Chermiti