Sturm Graz vs Rangers injury news: nine outs and one doubt as Russell Martin ponders suspension replacement
As Russell Martin finally got his first win as Rangers boss against Livingston, next up for the Rangers boss is a trip to Austria.
Rangers will face the Austrian Champions at 20:00 on Thursday night as Martin tries to get together a winning run. A last minute Max Aarons strike was enough to seal the three points against Livingston, however the fans still aren’t convinced about their new manager. Before the Livi win, Rangers lost to Genk 1-0 at Ibrox in their last Europa League fixture as they look to get their first points on the board.
Mohamed Diomande was sent off in the Genk match, therefore Martin has a selection headache in terms of who to replace him. Joe Rothwell and Connor Barron will both be vying for a place. As for Rangers’ opponents, they’ve had a strong start to the Austrian Bundesliga, currently sitting second place behind Rapid Vienna, however they lost their first Europa League game to FC Midtjylland last week.
With both teams aiming to get their opening win, here’s a look at the injury and team news ahead of Strum Graz vs Rangers:
Mohamed Diomande (Rangers) - OUT
The Ivorian is suspended after a reckless tackle against Genk last week led to his dismissal, giving another Rangers midfielder a chance to prove themselves.
Nedim Bajrami (Rangers) - OUT
Despite being a consistent feature from the bench under Russell Martin, the Albanian international wasn’t included in the Europa League squad.
Kieran Dowell (Rangers) - OUT
Martin kept playing the midfielder out of position at the start of the season, then stuck up for him when he received criticism, however he hasn’t been included in the European squad either.
Dujon Sterling (Rangers) - OUT
The forgotten utility man remains out with a long term achilles tendon injury he suffered last year.
Clinton Nsiala (Rangers) - OUT
Doesn’t look to be part of Martin’s plans having stayed in the summer and wasn’t included in the European squad.
Rabbi Matondo (Rangers) - OUT
The Welshman’s pace could still be a valuable asset to Rangers, however he also was omitted from the Europa League squad.
Lyall Cameron (Rangers) - DOUBT
He has missed Rangers’ last few matches with a knock but could be return for the trip to Graz and could potentially replace Diomande.
Arjan Malic (Sturm Graz) - OUT
The defender has been out with a calf injury since the start of the season and is expected to miss out against Rangers.
Daniil Khudayov (Sturm Graz) - OUT
The Russian suffered a wrist injury that will rule him out of the Rangers fixture.
Alexandar Borkovic (Sturm Graz) - OUT
Austrian defender will play no part against Rangers as he wasn’t included in Jurgen Samuel’s Europa League squad.