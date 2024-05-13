Philippe Clement is protective of his players as increased attention comes from Rangers supporters.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement confirmed it’s going to be a busy summer of transfer activity at Ibrox

Philippe Clement admits there will be major changes to his Rangers squad over the course of the summer transfer window as he offered an insight into the two different type of profiles he wants to bring to the club.

The Light Blues look set to undergo another extensive overhaul of players for the second summer in a row after seeing their Premiership title dreams crushed by arch rivals Celtic at the weekend.

Following his appointment as Michael Beale’s successor back in October, the Belgian has brought about a steady improvement in the team’s performances. However, only five wins from their last 12 games has seen that feel-good factor stall dramatically in recent months.

The Gers can still secure a cup double this term, but Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops will be heavy favourites to clinch Scottish Cup glory at Hampden later this month after Saturday’s 2-1 victory in Glasgow’s east end.

For Clement, it appears the Belgian already has one eye on next season as he looks to continue putting his own stamp on an unbalanced squad. And with as many as ELEVEN first-team players missing for Tuesday’s league clash with Dundee, the former Monaco boss is eager to build a more robust team going forward.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Clement said: “It’s going to be a big one because of all the out of contracts and maybe others also. You want to keep foundations from this season also, you don’t want to start from zero again.

